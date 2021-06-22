Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on cycling bib shorts

The Amazon Prime Day cycling deals do extend to a good range of discounts on quality bib shorts, including items from Castelli, Gore, Pearl Izumi, and Altura.

To grab these Prime day deals, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime account. Fortunately, there is currently a 30-day free trial and you can cancel your subscription immediately after you’ve bagged the deal you want.

GORE Wear C3 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts Gore’s C3 bib shorts benefit from some of the design cues of the more expensive shorts in the range, such as wide elasticated bib straps and silicone leg grippers, but at a much more accessible price. As a result the materials aren’t quite as feathery, but still offer the support you need for a long day in the saddle. View deal USA: Was $90.00, now $82.06 View deal UK: Was £79.99, now £55.89

Altura Men's Endurance Bib Short Developed in collaboration with ultra-endurance cyclist, Mark Beaumont, these bibs combine an Elastic Interface chamois with a body conforming Scholler fabric for a supportive fit, designed to stay comfortable over long distances. View deal UK: Was £89.99, now £73.44

Altura Men's Icon Bib Shorts These may technically be a step down from the more premium Endurance bib shorts, but with wide leg grippers, elasticated bib straps and a chamois that remains comfy for rides up to four hours in length, it’s a great value set of everyday shorts. You can read our full review here. View deal UK: Was £63.03, now £61.25

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Limited Edition Bib Short We were impressed by these shorts when we had them on review, finding the leg grippers excellent in terms of fit and the chamois good for long distance rides. Of course, we weren’t able to quantify the extent of the aero gains that the dimpled fabric is supposed to impart, but as it didn’t have any negative impact on fit, it’s certainly a nice-to-have. One thing to bear in mind is that there’s no “easy-pee” system in the women’s version. View men's deal USA: Was $199.95, now $149.96 View women's deal USA: Was $169.99, now $149.96

Castelli Entrata Limited Edition Bib Short - Men's Bringing Castelli’s renowned construction quality down to a more affordable price point, these bib shorts feature the same KISS Air2 Chamois and upper construction as the pro-level bibs. View deal USA: Was $99.95, now $74.96

PEARL IZUMI Men's PRO Air Bib Short These premium bib shorts from Pearl Izumi feature a coldblack fabric, which, as the name would suggest, doesn’t transmit heat the way a traditional black fabric does in sunlight 1, helping you to stay cool. The chamois is the PRO Escape 1:1 and has a floating top sheet design to maximise comfort. View deal USA: Was $275.00, now $192.50

