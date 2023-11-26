Cyber Monday: Seven stocking filler deals that we love and recommend for the cyclist in your life

Deals, deals, deals, who doesn’t love a good one? Particularly if it gets your Christmas shopping done nice and early. Festive shopping can be difficult at the best of times, even more so when the country is going through a cost of living crisis. Although the cost of items isn’t just what makes it a challenge year in year out.

How many times have you found yourself wondering around your nearest department store late in December fretting over what to buy particular family members or friends? I think most of us can relate to that feeling, I certainly can anyway.

Things get all that more complicated if the person you're buying for has a particular hobby that you’re not that familiar with or into yourself… Like cycling.

With that in mind, I’ve put together seven ideal stocking fillers deals that I love and are available on a discount this Cyber Monday. The extra bonus is that they’re all $30 / £27 or under.

I would be chuffed indeed if I pulled any of the following out of my stocking on the big day. These are easily some of the best deals we have spotted. Act fast though! They won’t hang around forever.

And yes, I genuinely would be happy if someone bought me cleats. Every cyclist needs them and it's no more or less boring than unwrapping several pairs of socks.

I may even just forward this exact list that we have spotted onto anyone that asks what to get me this year and save them the trouble of hunting around forever too.

dhb Aeron Lab Polartec Neoshell Overshoe US: was $72.00 , now $27.99 on Wiggle US UK: was £60.00 , now £24.00 on Wiggle UK Getting thick and warm winter cycling socks is one thing, but a decent pair of overshoes is another must buy. Every cyclist who wants to get out over the winter months will benefit from a decent pair of overshoes and these Polartec insulated ones from dhb really are ace.

Rapha Merino Regular Length Socks US: was $25 , now $18.75 at Rapha UK: was £18 , now £13.50 at Rapha Use code BF2023 I absolutely love my Rapha Merino Socks and would argue that these are a must buy! Get yourself a pair when ordering some for the cyclist at your work in the office secret Santa!

Castelli Undersaddle Bag Mini US: was $39.99 , now $29.99 at Backcountry UK: was £37 , now £27 at Sigma Sport Every serious cyclist should own a decent saddlebag, particularly if you're setting out on a road ride by yourself! I have a standard sized bag but would love it if I pulled one of these from my stocking this Christmas.