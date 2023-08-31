Labor Day cycling deals not to be missed - our top picks from Tacx, Vittoria, Velocio + more

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's that time of year again, the first federal holiday of the fall. Conveniently as ever, it comes just at the change over between summer kit and winter gear - excellent for picking up bargains on jerseys and shorts from the season just been, and even scooping up some gloves and long sleeve jerseys that didn't sell before the summer!

The big retailers are starting to gear up for the main selling season, ahead of Black Friday, Christmas and the January sales. The discounts aren't huge across the board, but there are some reasonable enough reductions not to feel bad if you need the kit now.

For instance, you can pick up a Tacx Flux 2 smart trainer with 20% off right now. Chances are there might be bigger reductions later on (then again, there may not be) - but that's still a pretty handy discount if you've been putting off replacing a broken indoor trainer all summer and now your hand is being forced!

And there are also the firm favorites on their seemingly perennial discounts, such as Vittoria Corsa G2.0 tires on a 44% reduction for the 28mm width. Why such stellar tires are so often on sale is beyond me. Still, it's sensible to have at least one set stored in reserve - you can guarantee than when you really need some fresh rubber they're going to be sitting stubbornly at full price for some reason!

Anyway, let's just jump straight into the deals!

Competitive Cyclist

Go straight to Competitive Cyclist's Labor Day Sale - up to 50% off

Ridely Kanzo Fast LTD: was $8,500.00, now $4,250.00 50% off There's only three left and only in a size small, but if this does fit you, then it's well worth a consideration. The premium Belgian brand is known for its quality - plus being dressed in SRAM's 12-speed electronic gearing, shod with Vittoria tires and rolling on carbon hoops certainly helps.

Giro Aether Spherical: was $299.95, now $149.99 50% off One of Giro's premium helmets, this is the lightweight ventilation oriented option with a big emphasis on fit and comfort - as well as safety, coming with the MIPS Spherical protection system, which is exclusive to Giro.

Vittoria Corsa G2.0 Clincher Tire: was $84.99, now $45.00 44% off Vittoria's Corsa Graphene 2.0 are amongst the best tires we've ridden at Cycling Weekly. Their particular combination of cornering grip and low rolling resistance makes them great for fast riding on technical roads.

REI

Go straight to REI's Labor Day Sale - up to 40% off

Garmin Tacx FLUX 2: was $900.00, now $719.99 20% off There might well be bigger discounts than this later in the season and around Black Friday - but I wouldn't necessarily count on it. If you don't need an upgrade, it might be best to wait for later in the season. If you do need a new indoor trainer ahead of winter, then you can be satisfied that this is actually still a good deal.

Shimano IC501 Indoor Shoes: was $135.00, now $101.19 25% off Indoor cycling shoes can sound like optimization for optimization's sake - but remember, there is still nothing stopping you from using ordinary cycling shoes indoors. Still, if you would prefer higher levels of ventilation - courtesy of breathable mesh fabrics which you probably really wouldn't want to get muddy - then an investment does make sense.

Topeak Mini PT 30 Multi-Tool: was $58.50, now $43.79 25% off I used this multitool when cycling across the mountains of central Wales across to the Irish Sea - and it really impressed. It has Allen keys from 2.5mm right up to 10mm, Torx heads including T10, T15, and T25. It has a chain took, spoke tools, disc brake spacer and a plug and knife for tubeless repairs - plus it's actually easy to use, unlike others which cram in so many different tools.



Velocio

Check out Velocio's Final Sale for the biggest end-of-line reductions.

Use code SUMMERSALE23 for 30% off Velocio's SS23 range.

(Image credit: Velocio)

ULTRALIGHT JERSEY: was $159.00, now $111.00

Women's Ultralight Jersey

Men's Ultralight Jersey



SIGNATURE LONG SLEEVE: was $189.00, now $132.00

Women's Signature Long Sleeve

Men's Signature Long Sleeve



ALPHA GLOVE: was $119.00, now $83.00

TRICOLOR SIGNATURE WOOL SOCK: was $24.00, now $16.00

Pearl Izumi

Go straight to Pearl Izumi's Clearance Sale - big savings on apparel

(Image credit: Pearl Izumi)

EXPEDITION BIB SHORTS: was $130.00, now $97.50

Women's Expedition Bib Shorts

Men's Expedition Bib Shorts

ATTACK THERMAL JERSEY: was $100.00, now $75.00

Women's Attack Thermal Jersey

Men's Attack Thermal Jersey

AMFIB LOBSTER GEL GLOVES: was $85.00, now $63.75

EXPEDITION PRO SHOES: was $260.00, now $195.00

Tifosi

Save 25% with code LD25 in Tifosi's Labor Day Sale

(Image credit: Tifosi)

Rail rimless sunglasses: was $79.95, now $63.96 with code

Sledge full frame sunglasses: was $79.95, now $63.96 with code