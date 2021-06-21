Save $100 / £214.99 on Garmin Fenix 6 multisport watch

Although Amazon might not be your usual port of call for quality cycling kit, with Amazon Prime Day currently in full swing there are some truly great deals to take advantage of. Just be aware that you will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime account to access some of them – although there is currently a 30-day free trial, and you can cancel your subscription as soon as you’ve bagged the deal.

Garmin fēnix 6 Pro We were really impressed by the Garmin Fenix 6 when we had it on review. It’s easy to view and customise your data screens, while the ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to pair a power meter and/or heart rate monitor – should you prefer to a chest strap to the optical wrist based sensor integrated into the watch. The mapping functionality is itself most impressive, with a full colour base-map over which your route is then overlaid in an easy to differentiate purple. View deal USA: Was $649.99, now $549.99 View deal UK: Was £649.99, now £435.00

If you dabble in a bit of running and want one unit which will cover you for both sports, or if you ride CX through the winter and don’t want to be faffing swapping head units between bikes, or if you compete in triathlons and need all of the functionality required for that – the Fenix 6 presents a good choice.

GORE Wear C5 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts Gore’s mid-range cycling shorts boast breathable and fast-wicking fabrics, along with a pressure relieving chamois – without the premium price tag of the more exclusive C7 shorts, which we were nevertheless really impressed by when we had them on review, earning 4.5 out of five stars. View deal USA: Was $120.00, now $111.32 View deal UK: Was £99.99, now £49.29

Garmin HRM-Dual A heart rate monitor is one of the affordable ways to start tracking your performance and accurately quantifying the gains you are making. The ability to track your training load makes it much easier to ensure you’re doing the right amount – not too little and not too much. View deal USA: Was $69.99, now $54.00 View deal UK: Was £60.31, now £52.95