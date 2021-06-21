Save $60.00 / £60.00 on Garmin Edge 130 Plus

Amazon Prime Day is currently in full swing and – although Amazon might not be your usual port of call for quality cycling kit – there are some truly great deals to take advantage of. You just need to know that to access some of the deals, you will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime account – but there is a currently a 30-day free trial and you can cancel your subscription as soon as you’ve bagged the deal.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus Garmin’s entry-level bike computer has the important functions, such as turn by turn directions, ANT+ and Bluetooth compatibility, and the ability to display a huge range of data fields. You even get the excellent ClimbPro feature of the higher tiers which allows you to see the remaining ascent and gradients when you hit the hills. There’s also integration with Strava LiveSegements to help you better pace your efforts. The routing is a breadcrumb trail, rather than overlaying over a set of base maps, and the display is black and white. But for the money, this is arguably Garmin’s best value head unit. View deal USA: Was $199.99, now $139.99 View deal UK: Was £169.99, now £109.99

We were so impressed with this headunit that we awarded it a full five stars. To delve into all the details, our full review can be found here.

Garmin HRM-Dual A heart rate monitor is one of the affordable ways to start tracking your performance and accurately quantifying the gains you are making. The ability to track your training load makes it much easier to ensure you’re doing the right amount – not too little and not too much. View deal USA: Was $69.99, now $54.00 View deal UK: Was £60.31, now £52.95

GORE Wear C5 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts Gore’s mid-range cycling shorts boast breathable and fast-wicking fabrics, along with a pressure relieving chamois – without the premium price tag of the more exclusive C7 shorts, which we were nevertheless really impressed by when we had them on review, earning 4.5 out of five stars. View deal USA: Was $120.00, now $111.32 View deal UK: Was £99.99, now £49.29