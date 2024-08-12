Which nation picked up the most Olympic cycling medals?

After 22 cycling events at the Paris Olympics, from BMX racing to the Madison, there were 66 different medallist countries - with multiple gongs awarded for some, like the team sprint and pursuit. 

Great Britain, the dominant cycling country when it comes to the Olympics for the last few Olympiads, still claimed the most medals overall - 11 - but with just two golds, fell down the cycling medal table. Tom Pidcock's win in the mountain bike and GB's victory in the women's team sprint looked set to spark a gold rush, but this did not materialise. However, there were some sparkling performances, from Anna Henderson in the time trial to Neah Evans and Elinor Barker in the Madison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cycling Medal Table - Road, Mountain Bike, BMX, Track
CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
France3339
Netherlands3317
Australia3238
USA3216
Great Britain25411
New Zealand2215
Belgium2035
Itay1214
Portugal1102
Argentina1001
China1001
Germany0112
Poland0101
Denmark0011
South Africa0011
Sweden0011
Switzerland0011

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

