Cube Cross Race C:62 SL (video)

Promotional feature with Cube Bikes

Incorporating the latest developments in carbon-fibre technology and cyclocross bike design, Cube’s 2018 bike is looking hard to beat.

With thru-axles and flat-mount disc brakes, the C:62’s all-new carbon frameset and all-carbon fork is made using advanced twin-mould technology and the end result is a light, strong machine.

The bike’s geometry is bang on trend too, with a steep 74.5° seat angle coupled to a slack 71.5° head tube for a stable ride off-road with good balance and power delivery. The 1.5 to 1 1/8 inch tapered steerer beefs up a front end that’s robust enough to withstand the toughest off-road courses.

Cube has kitted out the C:62 SL with a Newmen Evolution SL R.32 wheelset with a Schwalbe X-One Allround tyre at the rear and an X-One Bite at the front for extra grip on damp turns. Both are tubeless ready.

The Selle Italia SC1 saddle sits on a Newmen carbon seatpost, with the seatpost clamp recessed into the frame for a clean look and extra seatpost length. Cube saves even more weight with a carbon bar and stem, also from Newmen.

The C:62 SL’s drivetrain and brakes are SRAM Force 1, with hydraulic braking and an 11-36 cassette. It’s coupled to Easton’s new EC90 Carbon modular chainset and a 40-tooth single-ring. The EC90 chainset can be upgraded with Easton’s Cinch power meter, which has its strain gauges mounted in the bottom bracket spindle away from the mud.

Ultegra and Ultegra Di2 options are available too, both double-chainring.

Cube’s focus on lightweight components has paid off, with the size 53 weighing a competitive 7.65kg. The Cross Race C:62 SL ought to be super-fast to race and a breeze to carry.