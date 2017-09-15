2017 road bike deals: end of season discounts on Specialized, Trek, Cube and more

Major discounts on big bike brands from the online retailers, such as Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, Tweeks Cycles and more

Buying a new bike is always going to be an expensive process, but because it’s the end of the season and all the big manufacturers are trying to clear their 2017 stock, there are some pretty amazing deals available.

>>> The best cheap bikes: ridden and rated

We’ve tried our best to avoid choosing bikes that are only cheap because they’re available in silly sizes.

Nearly all of the bikes on this list are available in a choice of at least two different sizes, although it definitely helps with availability if you’re extra-tall or slightly shorter than average!

Of course, it goes without saying that once they’re gone, they’re gone! If you like the look of one you better move sharpish to make sure you get hold of it.

Vitus Razor £449 £381

Read more: Vitus Razor review

We’ve tested the Vitus Razor and we really like it, finding it to be a great offering for those looking to step into the world of cycling for the first time.

It has a 6061 alloy frame and comes with a carbon fork, which at this price point is a well specced piece of kit. The rest of the bike is rounded out with the bombproof Shimano Claris groupset, including brakes.

Buy now: Vitus Razor at Chain Reaction Cycles for £381

Cube Litening C:62 £2,299 £1,953

Read more: Cube Litening review

The Cube race bike would make a good upgrade for someone looking for something a little sportier than their current machine.

In particular, the carbon frame is nice. It’s comfortable enough to sit on for prolonged rides but has a skip in its step, too.

Buy now: Cube Litening C:62 at Chain Reaction Cycles for £1,953

BMC Teammachine SLR03 Tiagra £1,499 £1,099

The Teammachine is the chosen bike of Greg Van Avaermart, and it’s easy to see why.

BMC’s ACE frame technology makes the bike fast and comfortable. Meanwhile the Shimano Tiagra groupset is a bombproof groupset.

Buy now: BMC Teammachine SLR03 at Evans Cycles for £1,099

Cannondale CAAD12 105 £1,399 £1,199

Read more: Cannondale CAAD12 range explained

With its CAAD12 range, Cannondale has worked wonders with aluminium. So much so, people choose the CAAD12 as their crit bikes – it’s punchy, responsive and fast.

Specialized Tarmac SL4 Sport £1,700 £1,299

Lightweight, yet stiff and responsive, the Specialized Tarmac has been the GC contenders choice for a long time.

Despite the Sport moniker, the SL4 still features the same rider first design as the S-Works Tarmac, which means the same geometry as the bike that Peter Sagan rides.

Buy now: Specialized Tarmac SL4 Sport at Evans Cycles for £1,299

Genesis Delta 20 £850 £679

The 6061 double butted aluminium frame paired with a carbon fork makes the Genesis Delta 20 a great bike for the incoming winter.

A Shimano Tiagra 10 speed drive chain will be bombproof and you don’t need to worry about smashing your better groupset through the winter muck.

Buy now: Genesis Delta 20 at Tweeks Cycles for £679

Trek Domane £2,100 £1,800

Buy now: Trek Domane at Evans Cycles for £1,800

Fast yet superbly comfortable, the Trek Domane is a bike that really do it all – that’s why the likes of Trek–Segafredo use it in the spring classics.

The trick is in the ISO Speed technology is that it “decouples” the seat tube from the top tube, which allows the seat tube to flex adding comfort.