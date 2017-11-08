Midweek most wanted: Colnago V2-R, thermal clothing, winter shoes and more

This week’s sneak peek at the latest and greatest kit we've got in our office that we just can't wait to use

Colnago V2-R

The brand new Colnago V2-R is the company’s latest aero road bike. Wind tunnel tested, it comes with direct mount brakes and clearance for tyres of up to 28mm, so it’s bang on trend. It seems a shame to ride it on Britain’s soggy winter roads – we’re angling for a test trip to Arizona.

Northwave Flash TH cycling shoes

Cycling in the winter can be a painful experience for your feet; it’s usually too cold for shoes without overshoes, which are often uncomfortable and wear out quickly. With a top notch pair of summer shoes now heading north of £300, getting them damp and dirty isn’t very nice either.

So the Northwave Flash TH shoes might be a useful option. Built like a summer shoe, they’re fully enclosed, waterproof and insulated. We’ve got a pair in to test.

Endura FS260-Pro SL Primaloft gilet

We’re toasting up our torsos with Endura’s insulated gilet. Not only does it give you windproof fabric, but there’s Primaloft insulation built into the front and rear. Endura claims it’s pocketable too, so we’ll see just how stowable it is – assuming it warms up enough during a ride to take it off.

Santini Wool Tech women’s baselayer

Yet another winter warmer, in the shape of this sleeveless wool blend baselayer from Santini. Breathable, warm and very soft, it should be just the job under a windproof winter jacket. We’ll be finding out.

Blackburn Central 650 front light

Yep, with winter riding comes riding in the dark. So it’s a good time to test the Blackburn Central 650 front light. As you’d expect, it throws out 650 lumens and Blackburn says its mount lets you fix it to helmets as well as bars.

Tacx Deva bottle cage

Having got all glum about winter riding, we’re at least cheered up by the prospect of testing this bottle cage from Tacx. With such a range of colour options, we’re bound to find one that adds a bit of brightness to our winter slurping.

