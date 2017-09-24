Sunday trading: Campagnolo groupsets, Endura and Gore winter kit plus much more

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more



We hope you manage to ride your bike this weekend in honour of the World Champs. If you did, well done you celebrate with some shopping.

If you didn’t, commiserations, here are some great deals!

Campagnolo Chorus £1019 £824

There’s a romanticism to Campagnolo that cyclists love. It’s good looking, Italian and it helps that it performs well, too.

Campagnolo Chorus comes with all the classic Campag technology, including Ultra-Shift, Vari-Cushion hoods and more.

Buy now: Campagnolo Chorus at Chain Reaction Cycles for £824

Endura Thermolite winter bib short £84 £67

Thermal bib shorts are the perfect protection against the chills of winter. These Endura ones use hollow core fibre technology to trap a layer of warm air.

Usefully, it also makes the shorts lightweight and the added Teflon protection makes them tough, too.

Buy now: Endura Thermolite winter bib short at Chain Reaction Cycles for £67

Osprey Radial 26l backpack £129 £80

Keep those lonesome winter riding blues at bay by carrying on commuting through the chilly months with this excellent backpack.

It has tons of useful features and loads of pockets and the 26l of capacity is more than enough for laptops, clothes, shoes and other work gumpf.

Buy now: Osprey Radial 26l backpack at Evans Cycles for £80

Gore Bike Wear 1985 GTX Active jacket £199 £119

If you want to stay dry this winter then this is the jacket to get. The Gore-Tex technology helps keep the rain out whilst also keeping the jacket lightweight and easily packable.

Buy now: Gore Bike Wear 1985 GTX Active jacket at Evans Cycles for £119

More tidy deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 – £999 – £666

Mavic Kysrium Pro Exalith Haute Route – £975 – £613

Park Tool BB30 bearing tool set – £49.99 – £31.00

Topeak Universal Chain Tool – £10.99 – £6.99

Polar V650 with heart rate monitor – £229 – £180

Shimano 105 pedals – £109 – £64

Bell Stratus helmet – £99 – £49

Garmin Forerunner 235 £299 – £221

Garmin Edge 20 £109 – £84

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crankset £499 – £324

Giro Peloton cycling cap £24.99 – £19.99

Specialized women’s Pro SL bib short £139.99 – £104.99

Specialized Elasticised shoe cover £29.99 – £9.90

Shimano Ultegra 6800 compact chain set £249.99 £159.99

Look Keo grip cleats – £20.99 – £9.75

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £15.99

That’s all for this week, check back next Sunday for more awesome deals.