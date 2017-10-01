Sunday Trading: Big discounts on winter wonders, including £100 off Le Col jackets

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

Hopefully you’ve been able to get out on the bike despite the rubbish weather. If not, fear not, we’ve selected some awesome pieces of kit that’ll keep you riding whatever the weather.

Check these out:

Le Col Pro B5 jacket £250 £150

It’s the last day of Le Col’s sale and with winter fast approaching, you’re going to need a good winter jacket. Enter the Le Col B5, with its Wintex and Aqua Zero fabric offering both warmth and water repellency.

Sealskinz Halo overshoes £40 £21

Sealskinz has always been the pinnacle of wet weather clothing, and that’s no different with its Halo overshoes.

The hard wearing neoprene material keeps the bad weather out and a flashing light embedded in the heel means you can be seen from up to 500m away.

Giro Republic road shoe £134 £94

The Giro Republic road shoes are probably the classiest commuting shoe going.

Not only are they packed full of technical features, they’re super easy to walk in with their raised footbeds offering stability not found with SPD-SL shoes.

Minoura Mag Rider turbo trainer £149 £84.49

It’s that time of year again, turbo trainer season is upon us. If your looking to join the weirdest club going without breaking the bank then pick up this Minoura Mag Rider turbo trainer.

It has 7 levels of resistance, equalling out at 442 watts worth of gruelling hardship, plus it won’t break the bank at well below £100.

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyres £55 £29

Probably the ultimate four season tyres, the Continental Grand Prixs come with heaps of grip and plenty of puncture protection and it’s now available in 28mm too!

More tidy deals:

Kryptonite New York lock Faghettaboudit – £109 – £79.95

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 – £999 – £699

Mavic Kysrium Pro Exalith Haute Route – £975 – £614

Park Tool BB30 bearing tool set – £49.99 – £31.00

Topeak Universal Chain Tool – £10.99 – £6.99

Polar V650 with heart rate monitor – £229 – £189

Shimano 105 pedals – £109 – £64

Bell Stratus helmet – £99 – £59

Garmin Forerunner 235 £299 – £239

Garmin Edge 20 £109 – £84.49

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crankset £499 – £330

Giro Peloton cycling cap £24.99 – £14.99

Specialized women’s Pro SL bib short £139.99 – £83.99

Specialized Elasticised shoe cover £29.99 – £9.90

Shimano Ultegra 6800 compact chain set £249.99 £159.99

Look Keo grip cleats – £20.99 – £9.75

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £15.99

That’s all for this week, check back next Sunday for more awesome deals.