Sunday trading: £300 of Shimano Dura-Ace wheels and discounts on Castelli kit and Conti tyres

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 carbon wheelset £999 £689

These carbon clincher wheels were released back with the Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 groupset in early 2017.

They’re lightweight thanks to there special construction – Shimano shaved down the thickness of the walls, but they remain stiff.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 carbon wheelset at Evans Cycles for £689

Castelli Women’s Gabba 2 £150 £100

The Castelli Gabba has long been considered the ultimate in bad weather jerseys. It’s made of Gore Winstopper X-Lite fabric which makes it warm, and it has a powerful water repellent finish on top.

Buy now: Castelli Women’s Gabba 2 jersey at Wiggle for £100

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II clincher tyre pack £99 £63.99

The Continental Grand Prix 4000S II is consider one of the best all round tyres, and for good reason. It’s made from Continental’s Black Chilli compound and it comes with Continental’s Vectran puncture protection.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II clincher tyre pack at ProBikeKit for £63.99

Castelli Prima gloves £22 £11

Warm but not too thick to take away dexterity, the Castelli Prima gloves are excellent for anything from commuting through to full on riding.

Buy now: Castelli Prima gloves at Chain Reaction Cycles £11

Garmin Edge 1000 – £499 – £395

Schwalbe Durano folding road tyre – £39 – £19

Kryptonite New York lock Faghettaboudit – £109 – £75.99

Park Tool BB30 bearing tool set – £49.99 – £31.00

Topeak Universal Chain Tool – £10.99 – £6.99

Polar V650 with heart rate monitor – £229 – £189

Shimano 105 pedals – £109 – £62

Bell Stratus helmet – £99 – £59

Garmin Forerunner 235 £299 – £235

Garmin Edge 20 £109 – £84.48

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crankset £499 – £324

Giro Peloton cycling cap £24.99 – £14.99

Specialized women’s Pro SL bib short £139.99 – £83.99

Specialized Elasticised shoe cover £29.99 – £9.90

Shimano Ultegra 6800 compact chain set £249.99 £159.99

Look Keo grip cleats – £20.99 – £10.20

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £15.99

