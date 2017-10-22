Sunday trading: £100 of the Giro Synthe, and big discounts on Fizik shoes and Zipp stems

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more



More great deals you cry! Whatever for? Why because it’s a Sunday, and everyone should have great deals on a Sunday.

Giro Synthe £249 £149

Read the Giro Synthe review here

The Giro Synthe is easily one of our favourite helmets, and it sits at the top of the aero road helmet market.

It’s well ventilated, comfortable and comes with a great fit thanks to Giro’s Roc Loc retention system.

Buy now: Giro Synthe helmet at Evans Cycles for £149

Fizik R3B shoes £219 £149

These are some performance orientated shoes, with a supple upper and carbon sole for stiffness.

At 230g they’re lightweight, and they come with a Boa dial for easy on the fly adjustment.

Buy now: Fizik R3B shoes at Chain Reaction Cycles for £149

Lezyne Femto drive LED light set £21.99 £14.99

Bike lights don’t need to break the bank, and these Lezyne commuter lights work well for short journeys or as back up lights if your main ones start running out of juice.

They have different modes and up to 30 hours of battery so are a sensible pair to have in the backpack.

Buy now: Lezyne Femto Drive LED light set at Wiggle for £14.99

Zipp Service Course SL Stem -6 degrees £97 £64

Get an angled stem can sometimes really dial your bike’s fit, especially if you’ve got a bike with a long head tube, or you want to get a bit more agressive.

Buy now: Zipp Service Course SL Stem at ProBikeKit for £64.79

More tidy deals:

Cycleops Mag+ trainer – £164 – £129.49

Altura Ultralite Packable panniers – £65 – £48.48

Garmin Edge 1000 – £499 – £395

Park Tool BB30 bearing tool set – £49.99 – £31.00

Polar V650 with heart rate monitor – £229 – £188

Shimano 105 pedals – £109 – £62

Bell Stratus helmet – £99 – £59

Garmin Edge 20 £109 – £84.48

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crankset £499 – £327

Giro Peloton cycling cap £24.99 – £14.99

Specialized women’s Pro SL bib short £139.99 – £83.99

Specialized Elasticised shoe cover £29.99 – £9.90

Shimano Ultegra 6800 compact chain set £249.99 £159.99

Look Keo grip cleats – £20.99 – £10.20

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £15.99

That’s all for this week, check back next Sunday for more awesome deals.