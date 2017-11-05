Sunday trading: 44% off a Garmin Edge 1000 and great deals on winter kit

Revamp your winter wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

We’ve scoured the cycling websites again this week for a host of bargains, so you don’t need to.

Kona Jake the Snake 2016 cyclocross bike was £1399 now £999

Fancy getting in on the cyclocross action this winter? Kona’s alloy Jake the Snake comes ready for the mud and sand with Shimano 105 shifting and WTB tubeless ready rims.

Buy now: Kona Jake the Snake 2016 cyclocross bike at Evans Cycles for £999

Arundel Synth Gecko bar tape was £34.90 now £13.00

Spruce up your winter bike and improve your grip and comfort with Arundel’s top notch bar tape. It’s available in nine colours and can be washed clean with soap and water.

Buy now: Arundel Synth Gecko bar tape at Tweeks Cycles for £13.00

Garmin Edge 1000 was £499.99 now £275.00

With the Garmin Edge 1030 the new king of the GPS roost, now’s a good time to buy the deposed Edge 1000 with a hefty 44% discount at Wiggle.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 cycle computer at Wiggle for £275.00

Continental Grand Prix 4 Season tyre was £59.95 now £31.99

Is your bike winter ready? Ramp up your road holding and puncture resistance with Conti’s top winter road tyre in 23mm, 25mm or 28mm width.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4 Season tyre at Chain Reaction Cycles for £31.99

More tidy deals:

Castelli Team Sky Belgian bootee £20.00 £9.99

Muc-Off MO94 multi-use bike spray £5.99 £2.19

dhb Aeron Rain Defence SS jersey £95.00 £55.99

Topeak Pocket Rocket mini pump £18.99 £10.99

Louis Garneau Heros RTR helmet £129.99 £51.99

Camelbak Podium Big Chill 750ml bottle £16.99 £10.64

3T Discus C35 Pro wheelset £499.99 £299.99

dhb Women’s short sleeve baselayer £24.99 £12.49

POC Do Blade sunglasses £180.00 from £61.57

Powertap C1 chainring power meter £675.00 £499.49

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket £34.99 £17.49

Shimano 105 5800 groupset £599.99 £369.95

Topeak Aero Wedge Quick Clip saddle pack, small £22.00 £14.99

SKS Longboard mudguards £41.99 £26.99

Altura Peloton Nightvision bibtights £79.99 £39.95

SRAM PG1130 11-speed 11-28t cassette £57.00 £38.49

High5 Zero electrolyte tabs £6.99 £2.79

Vittoria road inner tube £6.49 £2.88