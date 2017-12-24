Sunday trading: Get over 31% off a Tacx Satori smart trainer and big discounts on winter kit

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

We hope you’ve got loads of great bike kit underneath the Christmas tree. If not, don’t panic because our Christmas Eve edition of Sunday Trading will sort you right out.

Let’s get stuck in.

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II

Continental’s Grand Prix tyre is largely lauded as being one of the best bits of rubber you can buy. It’s grippy but retains low rolling resistance and has a Vectran anti-puncture belt built in.

Tacx Satori Smart Trainer was £286, now £194

In case you haven’t heard, nobody rides outside anymore – everybody is on Zwift. Thanks to the Tacx Satori smart turbo being discounted by almost £100 you no longer have to look silly out there in the actual weather.

Campagnolo Shamal Ultra C17 wheelset was £1053, now £699

Campagnolo has redeveloped its Shamal wheel offering so it now meets the C17 standard, making it the perfect size to be used with 25mm or 28mm tyres.

The wheel still features all of Campags best known technology, including Toroidal Milling, G3 spoke design and Momag nipples.

Kalf Club thermal men’s bib tight was £100, now £59

Tis the season for jolly warm bib tights, so treat yourself to a pair of these warm Kalf thermal ones.

Stretchy fabric with fleecy lining makes them comfortable and they have high thermal properties for warmth.

FWE Cold Harbour thermal bib tights £69 £30

Park Tool home mechanic repair stand £114 £75.99

Garmin Edge 520 £279.99 £179.99

Oakley Radar Pace talking sunglasses £399.99 £199.99

Eddy Merckx Petit Enghien 61 children’s bike £999.00 £349.99

Knog Blinder Mini Dot rear light £23.99 £13.19

Altura Peloton windproof jacket £69.99 £27.39

Michelin A1 Aircomp Ultralight inner tube £9.99 £5.49

Shimano Ultegra 6800 cassette £74.99 from £39.95

Continental Gatorskin tyre £40.00 £25.99

Garmin Vector 2 power meter £999.99 £764.99

Alé PRR Bubbles short sleeve jersey £89.99 £39.99

Shimano Ultegra R6800 rear derailleur £74.99 £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge Quickclip seatpack £18.99 from £13.29

SKS Rennkompressor track pump £69.99 £44.39

Castelli Inspirata women’s short sleeved jersey £85.00 £55.49

Zipp 404 Firecrest tubular rear wheel £999 £649.99

Castelli Nanoflex 2 bibshorts £85.00 £68.00

