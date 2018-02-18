Sunday trading: Big discounts on Vittoria tyres, DMT shoes and Castelli kit

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals

Another weekend, another couple of rides in the bag getting you ready for spring and summer. It’s only round the corner now, so these deals are designed to get you ready for the better weather. We’ve got fast rolling tyres, great spring shorts and some fancy shoes.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Vittoria Corsa G+ clincher twin pack was £109, now £68

Read more: Vittoria Corsa G+ clincher review

These are without some of the best tyres on the market right now. They’re made of four compounds, and have a kevlar reinforced sidewall. The biggest talking point, though, is the use of graphene. It’s 200 times stronger than steel and very light.

We’ve reviewed these tyres and we found them very fast, with the second lowest rolling resistance of any tyre we’ve tested. With summer coming up these could be the best upgrade purchase you make.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ clincher twin pack at ProBikeKit for £68

DMT R3 road shoes were £175, now £87.50

These good looking road shoes are now almost £100 off. Depending on the colour you choose, there’s lot of sizes available. In terms of technology, DMT has given the shoes a Boa dial, a full carbon sole and an upper dedicated to suit narrower feet.

Buy now: DMT R3 road shoe at Wiggle for £87.50

Castelli Omloop thermal bib shorts were £125, now £90

Read more: Castelli Omloop thermal bib shorts review

Castelli’s winter busting thermal shorts are now discounted by a whopping 28%. We’ve reviewed these particular models and love the fact that they’re super warm, lightweight and breathable with, as with most of Castelli’s kit, great rain protection.

This is a great price for these shorts that’ll see you right through until Summer.

Buy now: Castelli Omloop thermal bib shorts at Tredz for £90

32 servings of SIS Rego Rapid Recovery for £22.95

We’re massive fans of SIS, and its bars are often our first choice when out on the bike. This recovery drink is one of the few that’s actually tasty and beneficial. There’s a choice of four flavours: strawberry, chocolate, banana and our favourite, vanilla.

Buy now: SIS Rego rapid recovery at Evans Cycles for £22

More great bargains:

Continental GP4000S II was £59, now £27.50

Castelli Perfetto long Sleeve Jersey was £175, now £105

FSA Team Issue 11 speed chain was £44.99, now £19.99

Gore Lady short sleeve baselayer was £34.99, now £13.99

Louis Garneau Heros RTR helmet was £129.99, now from £38.99

Eddy Merckx Milano 72 Tiagra Disc ladies’ bike was £2000, now 899

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre was £34.99, now from £19.99

Shimano 105 5800 pedals were £109.99, now £65.99

Endura Xtract short sleeve jersey was $34.99, now £13.99

DT Swiss R522 wheelset was £199.99, now £109.99

Bkool Smart Pro 2 turbo trainer was £499.99, now £348.99

Zipp Service Course SL-70 bars were £90, now £55.29

Wilier GTR Team Endurance 105 Disc bike was £2399, now £1919.99

Lizard Skins La Sal 2.0 mitts were £25, now £9.89

Sealskinz Lightweight Overshoes were £38, now £24.69

Deda Geco pure rubber bar tape was £17.99, now £14.69

Fabric Scoop Flat Elite saddle was £44.99, now £30.49

Shimano Ultegra R6800 11-speed cassette was £79.99, now £51.99

More deals next week in the ever-popular Sunday Trading.