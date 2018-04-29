Sunday trading: Get over £100 off a Quarq DZero power meter and discounts on Oakleys and more

Give your bike some love or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals

This Sunday we’ve featured a bunch of products that are going to help your performance on the bike. A power meter will help you train harder, some bike tyres that will allow you to roll faster, a bike stand for better maintenance and much, much more.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

SRAM Red DZero power meter crankset was £769, now £663.89

Read more: Quarq DZero power meter review

Read more: Everything you need to know about power meters

The power meter field is becoming increasingly stacked with great competition. With good products comes great expense, so it’s a relief to find one of the best power meters available on a discount.

The DZero power meter is one of the best that we’ve had on test and it’s a clear success, with superb accuracy and ease of use and installation. What’s more, it’s reliable and will survive the bad weather of the UK.

Buy now: SRAM Red DZero power meter crankset at ProBikeKit for £663.89

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II was £59.95, now £29.99

Read more: Continental GP 4000 S II review

What’s great about Continental’s GP 4000 tyres is that they’re suited to both the winter, summer and to racing, too. They roll exceptionally well, are tough and puncture resistant and have great levels of grip. All of which makes them some of the most popular tyres on the market.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II at Evans Cycles for £29.99

The Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres are the other market leaders and they’re also on a whopping discount, now just £35.99 at ProBikeKit. They’re very fast and with their tan side wall they look the business, too. Check them out here.

Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromatic glasses were £205, now £159.99

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker glasses review

Oakley’s Jawbreaker glasses have become something of a household name in the cycling world. With their large frames and rubber edges they’re robust but fit the face comfortably.

The models here come with Oakley’s Photochromatic lenses which change depending on the light. They’d be perfect for UK riding considering it never gets particularly bright and summer can be filled with as many overcast days as winter!

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromatic glasses at Tredz for £159.99

Aldi Bike Stand for £24.99

The almost iconic Aldi bike stand is back on the sale of the supermarket’s website. It’s genuinely a superb piece of kit and for the price it probably offers the best value of any maintenance stand going.

If you’re a home mechanic it’s a vital piece of kit as getting your bike off the ground makes fettling gears and changing parts so much easier.

Buy now: Aldi Bike Stand for £24.99

More great deals:

Selle Italia Flow saddle was £49, now £16.99Gore Windstopper bike jacket was £124, now £74

3T Ergonova Pro alloy bars were £99.95 now £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £17.99

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £15.80

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £19.20

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.50

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £22

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £24.70

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £949.99

Altura Podium Elite short sleeve jersey was £74.99 now from £25

Science in Sport Go energy bars 24 pack was £34.99 now £18.49

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £25.00