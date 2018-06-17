Sunday trading: 51% off carbon Mavic Ksyrium wheels, Oakley bundles and much more

Here’s our weekend trawl of the online retailers with a host of bargains for you and your bike

It’s another Sunday, which means we’ve hand picked some great discounts from across the internet. This week we’ve found a mega deal on Oakley Radar EV glasses which come bundled with an additional lens. Alongside this, there’s also discounts on Castelli shorts, Mavic Kysrium wheels and information on a Tweeks Cycles promo code campaign its running where you can secure 15% off a new 2018 bike.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Oakley Radar EV Path plus Tail lens was £235, now £164.49

Read more: Oakley Radar EV review

Those in need of some sunnies this summer are in luck because Oakley are discounting the Radar glasses and throwing in an extra lens for good measure. In this package you get a standard Prizm lens (one of the best on the market anyway) plus a trail lens. Both help make your surroundings pop, making it easier to spot objects on the road or increasing your peripheral vision.

In our opinion, these Radars are the best glasses that you can get and that’s why we awarded them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list for 2017. In particular we love the fine balance they get between being chunky and stable on the face but not being as overwhelming as the Oakley Jawbreakers can be.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Radar Path Prizm bundle at Evans Cycles for £164.49

Mavic Kysrium Pro Carbon SL Clincher Disc Haute Route was £1,900, now £924.99

Summer time, summer wheels; that’s our motto and these Kysriums are on an amazing deal right now. These are the Haute Route versions which come with different graphics and CeramicSpeed ceramic bearings, some of the most efficient on the market. These are carbon fibre wheels, making them very lightweight but also great rolling – perfect for the better weather.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Carbon SL Clincher Disc Haute Route at Wiggle for £924.99

Castelli Free Aero Race bib shorts Team version were £139.00, now £104.99

Read more: Castelli Free Aero Race bib short review

Good bib short deals are a rare event in the summer time, so it’s very exciting that Chain Reaction Cycles has discounted these by 25% and that there’s still all sizes available. The beating heart of these shorts is the Progretto X2 air pad which is really comfortable, and we’ve rated it very highly across other Castelli shorts we’ve tested. Plus there’s no ‘raw cut’ nonsense here, these shorts feature really strong leg grippers to hold everything in place.

Buy now: Castelli Free Aero Race bib shorts Team at Chain Reaction Cycles for £104.99

Tweeks Cycles 15% off using promo code Bike15

You can get 15% of a 2018 bike at Tweeks Cycles currently using the promo bike15 at checkout. The promo offer is running from now through to the 30th June and is applicable to any 2018 model without a pre-existing offer on them.

The trick to doing it is adding the product to your basket and then going to view/edit basket and applying the promo code.

We’ve had a look through the offerings and there’s some pretty good options available, like the Genesis Croix De Fer 30 road bike, or the Scott Speedster 20.

Check out the selection here

More great deals:

Castelli women’s Alpha ROS jersey was £210 now £100

Continental Grand Prix GT 25mm tyre was £44.95 now £22.99

Lezyne Tech Drive HP mini pump was £29.99 now £19.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 rear derailleur was £85.80 now £60.06

Endura women’s FS260-Pro Aerogel mitts were £35.73 now £15.72

For Goodness Shakes protein nutrition drink was £1.75 now £0.87

Xplova X5 Evo GPS computer bundle was £489.97 now £279

Endura Transmission II short sleeve baselayer was £27.99 now £11.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499.99 now £1249.99

Saris Bones 3 bike car boot cycle carrier was £160 now £123.99

Shimano 105 5800 11-speed cassette was £54.99 now £31.99

Pearl Izumi Elite Pursuit bibshorts were £99.99 now £59.99

San Marco Ponza saddle was £39.99 now £9.99

Dhb Aeron Rain Defence short sleeve jersey was £100 now £49.99

Bkool Smart Pro 2 turbo trainer was £499.99 now £348.99

Lezyne Femto Drive light set was £24.99 now £14.95

Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix Wide bar tape was £21.00 now £5.99

Vision Metron 55 carbon clincher wheelset was £1499.99 now £799.99

Dhb Aeron Carbon shoe was £120 now from £47.99

POC DO Flow sunglasses were £130.00 now £69.99

And don’t forget to check back for another crop of deals in next week’s instalment.