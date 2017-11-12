Sunday trading: 33% off Oakley talking sunglasses, 63% off an Eddy Merckx aero frameset and more

Upgrade your ride with these amazing deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

We’ve scoured the cycling websites again this week for a host of bargains, so you don’t need to.

Eddy Merckx San Remo 76 Disc frameset was £2799.00 now £1049.00

Build your dream bike with almost two-thirds off a premium Eddy Merckx aero frameset. The San Remo 76 frameset is available in sizes from Small to XX Large. Merlin is selling the rim brake version and other Eddy Merckx frames with a similar discount.

The San Remo 76 name celebrates the last of Merckx’s record seven wins at La Primavera in 1976.

Buy now: Eddy Merckx San Remo 76 Disc frameset at Merlin Cycles for £1049.00

100% SpeedCraft sunglasses were £139.99 now £83.99

If you fancy yourself a bit of a Mathieu van der Poel, you’ll look a little more like the cyclocross star if you turn up to your next Sunday cross race wearing 100%’s SpeedCraft sunnies. Peter Sagan wore them too at the start of the 2017 season, before swapping to the brand’s latest SpeedTrap number.

The angular SpeedCraft design is van der Poel’s favourite eyewear this season and right now Chain Reaction Cycles is offering 40% off the style in a variety of colour and lens options.

Buy now: 100% SpeedCraft sunglasses at Chain Reaction Cycles for £83.99

Joe’s No Flats Universal Tubeless Conversion Kit was £37.99 now £25.49

Many wheelsets now come with tubeless-ready rims, so now might be the time to convert to run tubeless. Not only will you get increased puncture protection, you can run your tyres at lower pressures for a more comfortable ride.

Buy now: Joe’s No Flats Universal Tubeless Conversion Kit at Chain Reaction Cycles for £25.49

Oakley Radar Pace talking sunglasses were £399.99 now £267.99

An alternative to an on-bike computer, the Radar Pace talking sunglasses combine Oakley’s renowned optics with an on-board computer and Oakley’s phone app to feed back real time performance data to a built-in earpiece, encouraging you to go just that bit harder on your training rides.

Buy now: Oakley Radar Pace talking sunglasses from Cyclestore for £267.99

More tidy deals:

Oakley Jawbreaker bibshorts – £100.00 – £59.99

Shimano 105 5800 chain – £29.99 – £15.99

Powertap P1 pedal power meter – £1050.00 – £799.99

Specialized Women’s Airnet helmet – £114.99 – £91.99

Altura Night Vision helmet cover – £16.99 – £9.94

Sportful Shift LS baselayer – £32.00 – £23.11

High5 Isogel mixed flavours 25 pack – £24.75 – £13.99

Cateye Volt 800 front light – £89.99 – £61.19

Lifeline TT-02 fluid turbotrainer – £149.99 – £89.99

Camelbak Podium Big Chill waterbottle – £16.99 – £9.94

Lezyne Macro Drive Duo front/rear light – £79.99 – £35.99

Easton EC90 SL carbon clincher wheelset – £2399.99 – £1199.99

Hutchinson Fusion 5 All Season tyre – £35.50 – £20.39

For Goodness Shakes Procovery powder 1.44kg – £35.99 – £18.00

Endura Windchill II jacket – £89.99 – £44.99

Sealskinz All Weather XP full finger gloves – £47.50 – £26.99

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset – £1874.94 – £1343.88

Castelli Diluvio overshoes – £40.00 – £20.39

Zipp Service Course SL-70 Ergo bars – £91.00 – £61.99

Those are our picks for this week, be sure to check back next week for more great deals.