Sunday trading: a full Dura-Ace bike for £2299 and £130 off Sidi Shot shoes plus more

Yes, we know you’ve just emptied your pockets for Black Friday, but there are still great deals out there to be had today

Here’s our pick of the post-Black Friday deals to temp you.

Merlin Nitro Aero Dura-Ace 9100 road bike was £3250.00 now £2299.00

Merlin’s brand new aero machine comes with Dura-Ace C24 clincher wheels and Conti GP4000 SII tyres, in addition to a full Dura-Ace R9100 groupset. Merlin sources its frames from some of the top names in cycling too, for an impressively priced quality package.

Buy now: Nitro Aero Dura-Ace 9100 road bike from Merlin Cycles for £2299.00

Sealskinz All Weather XP gloves were £45.00 now £29.29

Wet and cold weather calls for a quality pair of gloves. Sealskinz is the master of waterproof kit, and its All Weather XP gloves will repel the rain, keep your fingers warm, help you keep your grip and feature touch screen fingertips, so you can still give your Garmin a poke.

Buy now: Sealskinz All Weather XP gloves from Probikekit for £29.29

SRAM Red22 11-speed chain was £37.00 now £27.45

Come the spring, you’ll need a new chain for your best bike. So now’s a good time to stock up on SRAM’s best, with hollow pin technology to reduce weight and extra-chamfered outer plates for slick shifting and quiet running. It comes complete with a SRAM PowerLock magic link.

Buy now: SRAM Red22 11-speed chain from Tredz for £27.45

Sidi Shot Bahrain Edition shoes were £350 now £219.95

The Shot is the shoe of choice of Chris Froome as well as Vincenzo Nibali. So you’ll be getting top notch technology and performance at a bargain price with these Shot shoes in Nibali’s Bahrain-Merida team colours.

Buy now: Sidi Shot Bahrain Edition shoes from Merlin Cycles for £219.95

More great deals:

Cannondale CAAD Optimo Disc 105 road bike £1199.99 £849.00

Peruzzo Verona car rear bike rack £132.99 £90.85

Schwalbe G-One Allround gravel tyre £68.99 £41.50

Oakley Holbrook sunglasses £100.00 £70.00

Giant Propel Advanced 1 road bike £1824.99 £1277.49

SRAM Force 1 single ring groupset £1179.95 £899.00

Vittoria Corsa G+ tyre £54.99 £34.99

Gore Oxygen WS Active jacket £149.99 £89.99

Campagnolo Vento ASY G3 wheelset plus Conti GP 4000 SII tyres (Shimano hub) £361.99 £209.99

Lezyne Micro GPS loaded bundle £189.99 £151.99

Altura arm warmers £17.99 £9.99

Park Tools Home Mechanic track pump £29.99 £21.98

Specialized Tracer Pro tubular CX tyre £60.00 £30.00

Garmin Edge 820 performance bundle £439.99 £299.99

SIS Go energy bars, box of 24 £34.99 £18.71

Campagnolo Chorus cassette £109.95 £76.97

Specialized bottle and rib cage bundle £29.99 £9.99

Lezyne Micro Drive 450XL/Micro rear light set £79.99 £48.79

Giordana skull cap £19.99 £10.00

Gore Element women’s tights £84.99 £50.99

High5 protein bars, box of 25 £42.25 £24.89

