Sunday trading: save up to 45% on Spesh shoes, over £100 off a Castelli jacket and more

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals

Specialized Comp cycling shoes were £149.99, now £81.99

Cyclestore has a special offer on Specialized cycling shoes at the moment. Unlike many shoe discounts, you can find a range of shoes from different men’s and women’s models in a variety of colours to fit sizes other than 41 or 50.

Shimano Ultegra R8000 compact groupset was £1099.99, now £690.19

Get over £300 off Shimano’s latest 10/10 rated Ultegra groupset, with the most popular 50/34 chainring combo and 172.5mm cranks.

Castelli Perfetto Convertible jacket was £210.00, now £100.00

We love Castelli’s rain- and windproof jackets here at Cycling Weekly. The Perfetto convertible gives you full protection for cool wet rides and the option to zip off the sleeves if you’re riding in warmer wet weather.

Kask Protone helmet was £199.99, now from £129.85

As worn by Team Sky, Kask’s helmets feature top notch design for comfortable day-long riding. If you fancy black and blue, you can save yourself £70 on a Protone from Ribble.

More great bargains

Garmin Edge 520 £279.99 £179.99

Oakley Radar Pace talking sunglasses £399.99 £199.99

Eddy Merckx Petit Enghien 61 children’s bike £999.00 £349.99

Exposure Diablo Mk9 front light £209.95 £157.49

Fulcrum Racing Sport wheelset £149.99 £99.99

Knog Blinder Mini Dot rear light £23.99 £13.19

Altura Peloton windproof jacket £69.99 £30.99

Michelin A1 Aircomp Ultralight inner tube £9.99 £5.49

Dhb Blok women’s halterneck bibshorts £49.99 £29.99

Shimano Ultegra 6800 cassette £74.99 from £39.95

Continental Gatorskin tyre £40.00 £25.99

Knog Straight Jacket Skinny chain lock £23.99 £9.99

Garmin Vector 2 power meter £999.99 £764.99

Alé PRR Bubbles short sleeve jersey £89.99 £39.99

Shimano Ultegra R6800 rear derailleur £74.99 £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge Quickclip seatpack £18.99 from £13.29

Chapeau! Legwarmers £49.99 £25.00

SKS Rennkompressor track pump £69.99 £44.39

Castelli Inspirata women’s short sleeved jersey £85.00 £55.49

Zipp 404 Firecrest tubular rear wheel £999 £649.99

Castelli Nanoflex 2 bibshorts £85.00 £68.00

