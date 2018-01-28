Sunday trading: Powertap pedals, 100% sunglasses, Castelli kit and more

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

Powertap P1 powermeter was £1050, now £799.99

Pedal based power meters are a lot easier to swap between bikes than other options. The Powertap P1 has been on sale longer than any and gives you accurate left and right power readings, to up your cycling game.

Buy now: Powertap P1 powermeter from Chain Reaction Cycles for £799.99

100% Speedcoupe sunglasses were £159.99, now £69.99

100% is making inroads into the road cycling market, with its sunnies used by Peter Sagan, as well as cyclocross star Mathieu van der Poel. Get the brand’s distinctive angular look with the Speedcoupe glasses.

Buy now: 100% Speedcoupe sunglasses from Wiggle for £69.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 rear derailleur was £84.99, now £54.99

Shimano’s update of its Ultegra groupset to the Dura-Ace lookalike R8000 means that you get the shadow rear mech design, with more chain link wrap-around on the cassette and a lower side profile. You also get increased ability to handle larger cassette sprockets.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 rear derailleur from Probikekit for £54.99

Castelli Sorriso women’s jersey was £85, now from £37.99

Castelli makes stylish quality kit with advanced technical features. Its Sorriso women’s jersey has long sleeves and fleece lining – ideal for early spring excursions.

Buy now: Castelli Sorriso women’s jersey from Chain Reaction Cycles for £37.99

More great bargains

Louis Garneau Platinum shoe was £124.99, now from £49.99

High5 4:1 training bars, box of 25 were £32.49, now £17.99

FSA Team Issue 11 speed chain was £44.99, now £19.99

Gore Lady short sleeve baselayer was £34.99, now £13.99

Louis Garneau Heros RTR helmet was £129.99, now from £38.99

Eddy Merckx Milano 72 Tiagra Disc ladies’ bike was £2000, now £899

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre was £34.99, now from £19.99

Lezyne Femto Drive Duo front and rear helmet light was £24.99, now £9.98

Shimano 105 5800 pedals were £109.99, now £65.98

Endura Xtract short sleeve jersey was $34.99, now £14.99

DT Swiss R522 wheelset was £199.99, now £109.99

Bkool Smart Pro 2 turbo trainer was £499.99, now £369.99

Castelli Team Sky Perfetto gilet was £130, now £78.65

Xplova X5 Evo GPS computer bundle was £489.97, now £298.99

Zipp Service Course SL-70 bars were £90, now £55.29

Wilier GTR Team Endurance 105 Disc bike was £2399, now £1339.99

Lizard Skins La Sal 2.0 mitts were £25, now £10.99

Sealskinz Lightweight Overshoes were £38, now £24.69

Deda Geco pure rubber bar tape was £17.99, now £13.99

Fabric Scoop Flat Elite saddle was £44.99, now £40.49

Shimano Ultegra R6800 11-speed cassette was £79.99, now £44.58

