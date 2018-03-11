Sunday trading: Get a bargain on a bike, £50 off a pair of Oakleys and much more

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals



Another weekend, another couple of rides in the bag getting you ready for spring and summer. It’s only round the corner now, honest. We’ve selected a range of great deals. Some will help you shave some weight from your bike, some will hopefully make you faster on it!

Cube Litening C:62 was £2499, now £1999

When we tested the Cube Litening C:62 we described it as “a fun and fast bike that won’t kill your back, or your bank”. We said this because you get the killer Mavic Aksium wheels and the simply flawless Shimano Ultegra groupset in the price.

We found the frame to be fast and racy, yet comfortable and supple enough for long days in the saddle. It’s nice not to take a beating out on the road. Even better, Chain Reaction Cycles has the bike at almost £500, with all sizes still in stock (at the time of writing).

Buy now: Cube Litening C:62 Pro at Chain Reaction Cycles for £2099

Shimano Ultegra R8000 pedals were £149.99, now £87.79

Shift some weight from your bike this summer with Shimano’s Ultegra pedals, a worthy upgrade. here at Cycling Weekly, we put in miles on these pedals almost every single day and their longevity is a testament to how well they’re made.

We also love how wide the and comfortable the platform is underneath your feet, it makes clipping in and out a breeze, especially on longer rides.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 pedals at ProBikeKit for £87.79

Oakley EVZero Path Prizm sunglasses were £140, now £92.99

Read more: Oakley EVZero Path Prizm sunglasses review

Oakley Radar EVZero Path Prizm glasses are the lightest frames that the brand has available. In fact, when they’re on your face you don’t even notice you wearing them. I really like their expansive, good quality lenses that offer excellent vision, even out in the corners.

Right now, Wiggle has pairs in white down at £92.00, that’s a 33% discount for some of the best sunnies on the market.

Buy now: Oakley EVZero Path Prizm sunglasses at Wiggle for £92.99

Vittoria Corsa G+ Clincher road tyre was £54.99, now £35.19

Read more: Vittoria Corsa G+ Clincher review

Here at CW, we’re big fans of the Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres, and now that summer is just around the corner we can’t wait to whip them out again. They’re fast rolling – the second fastest of any tyre we’ve tested – and offer assured grip and control thanks to their compound.

They’re also very scientific, using graphene to help protect the tyre and also make it very lightweight. Plus, those tan sidewalls make the tyres look absolutely killer.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ Clincher road tyre at ProBikeKit for £35.19

More great bargains:

Continental GP4000S II was £59, now £30.39

Castelli Perfetto long Sleeve Jersey was £175, now £122

FSA Team Issue 11 speed chain was £44.99, now £19.99

Gore Lady short sleeve baselayer was £34.99, now £10.50

Louis Garneau Heros RTR helmet was £129.99, now from £38.99

Eddy Merckx Milano 72 Tiagra Disc ladies’ bike was £2000, now 899

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre was £34.99, now from £19.99

Shimano 105 5800 pedals were £109.99, now £69.99

Endura Xtract short sleeve jersey was £34.99, now £14.99

DT Swiss R522 wheelset was £199.99, now £109.99

Bkool Smart Pro 2 turbo trainer was £499.99, now £348.99

Zipp Service Course SL-70 bars were £90, now £55.29

Wilier GTR Team Endurance 105 Disc bike was £2399, now £1919.99

Lizard Skins La Sal 2.0 mitts were £25, now £9.89

Sealskinz Lightweight Overshoes were £38, now £24.69

Deda Geco pure rubber bar tape was £17.99, now £13.99

Shimano Ultegra R6800 11-speed cassette was £79.99, now £51.99

More deals next week in the ever-popular Sunday Trading.