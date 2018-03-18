Sunday trading: half price POC sunnies and Giro helmets and 44% off Dura-Ace groupsets

Get ready for spring with these great deals from the cream of the on-line retailers

Yes, we know we told you that spring was just around the corner last week (and the Sunday before), but hey, we’re not weather forecasters. And whoever heard of snow in the UK in mid-March? But we have managed to track down some nice products so you can sit next to the radiator and imagine those warm, sunny rides, even if they aren’t happening quite yet.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

POC DO Half Blade Avip Orange 2 lens sunglass set was £229.99 now £109.99

Get the EF Education First-Drapac pro look with these top POC sunnies, designed to fit seamlessly with your POC Octal helmet. Come with all-round and very sunny lenses from Karl Zeiss.

Buy now: POC DO Half Blade sunglasses for £109.99

Giro Cinder helmet was £99.99 now £44.99

The Cinder brings Giro’s aero helmet designs to a lower price point, without skimping on features. And at less than half price, it’s a great, inexpensive way to get more aero this summer.

It featured in our Editor’s Choice selection for 2017.

Buy now: Giro Cinder helmet for £44.99

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1049.99

Upgrade your groupset ready for summer with 44% off the latest Shimano Dura-Ace. Complete with brakes and chain and a compact or semi-compact chainset with the chunky new look and the Shadow rear mech design for faultless shifting.

Watch our review of Dura-Ace here.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace complete groupset for £1049.99

Lezyne Micro Colour GPS watch with mapping and HRM was £184.99 now from £96.99

Wear your GPS on your wrist with Lezyne’s Micro Colour GPS watch. You’re not skimping on features either, with turn-by-turn navigation, Strava Live segments and a heart rate strap all part of the package.

Buy now: Lezyne Micro Colour GPS watch with mapping and HRM from £96.99

More great deals on components and kit:

Oakley Jawbreaker Redline Prizm sunglasses were £175 now £84.99

3T Ergonova Pro alloy bars were £99.95 now £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £13.00

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £17.49

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £16.00

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.50

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £20.83

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £26.99

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £959.99

Altura Podium Elite short sleeve jersey was £74.99 now from £25

Kinetic Z-Rollers were £280 now £114.99

Science in Sport Go energy bars 24 pack was £34.99 now £18.49

High 5 Energy Source 4:1 drink was £34.99 now from £19.99

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £29.99

Shimano 105 SPD-SL carbon pedals were 109.99 now £69.99

Look out for more deals (and maybe some better weather) next Sunday.