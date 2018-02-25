Sunday trading: £850 off Mavic Kysrium carbon wheels and other great deals

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals



Another weekend, another couple of rides in the bag getting you ready for spring and summer. It’s only round the corner now, so these deals are designed to get you ready for the better weather. We’ve got fast rolling tyres, great spring shorts and some fancy shoes.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they're good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we've included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

Cannondale Synapse 105 disc 2017 was £2199, now £1499

The Synapse is Cannondale’s endurance machine, and we liked it so much it received our Editor’s Choice award. Because this is a 2017 model, the price has been slashed by almost £700, which means you get the superbly comfortable carbon frame and Shimano’s excellent 105 groupset for a fraction of the price it was.

The thing we liked the most about the Synapse, though, was the fact that when it needed to go fast, it didn’t shy away for an amazing turn of pace. It’s an endurance frame, with a race horse kick.

Buy now: Cannondale Synapse 105 disc 2017 at Evans Cycles for £1499

Mavic Kysrium Pro Carbon SL disc were £1700, now £949

Summer is fast approaching, which means now is the perfect time to bag a bargain on a seriously good pair of wheels. A seriously good pair of wheels like the Mavic Kysrium Pro Carbon SL.

We’ve not been able to review the carbon Kysriums before, but we did award the aluminium Elite versions full marks in a recent test. We’ve also been blow away by Mavic’s Cosmic wheelset, too. The standard out features of these wheels has got to be their lightweight (just 1520g for the set), their 25mm height (the perfect balance between stiffness, aerodynamics, and weight as well as the fact they come supplied with Mavic’s Yksion tyres. Knock a whopping 44% off the retail price and you’ve got yourself a seriously amazing deal.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Carbon SL disc at Evans Cycles for £949

Specialized S-Works 6 road shoe, was £310, now £297

With the launch of the Specialized S-Works 7, we’ve been anticipating a drop in price of the Specialized S-Works 6 road shoe, and it’s happened. Which is brilliant, because we absolutely loved this shoe. So much so, we’ve gave it our coveted Editor’s Choice award.

In particularly, we were amazed by the stiffness of the sole (13 on Spesh’s index) yet how comfortable it was able to be. The heel grips perfectly and the Boa dials give a great tightening action on top of the foot. They also look great, too.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works 6 road shoe at Cyclestore for £297

Gore One GTX jacket was £220, now £143

Gore is renowned for its brilliant wet weather kit, and we’ve its high tier clothing, like the Gore ONE 1985, and given it our Editor’s Choice award.

The Gore One GTX jacket channels the same top tech as the 1985 version. For example, you get its packable lightweight structure and its excellent waterproofing – just in time for Spring!

Buy now: Gore One GTX jacket at Chain Reaction Cycles for £143

More great bargains:

Continental GP4000S II was £59, now £27.50

Castelli Perfetto long Sleeve Jersey was £175, now £105

FSA Team Issue 11 speed chain was £44.99, now £19.99

Gore Lady short sleeve baselayer was £34.99, now £13.99

Louis Garneau Heros RTR helmet was £129.99, now from £38.99

Eddy Merckx Milano 72 Tiagra Disc ladies’ bike was £2000, now 899

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre was £34.99, now from £19.99

Shimano 105 5800 pedals were £109.99, now £65.99

Endura Xtract short sleeve jersey was $34.99, now £13.99

DT Swiss R522 wheelset was £199.99, now £109.99

Bkool Smart Pro 2 turbo trainer was £499.99, now £348.99

Zipp Service Course SL-70 bars were £90, now £55.29

Wilier GTR Team Endurance 105 Disc bike was £2399, now £1919.99

Lizard Skins La Sal 2.0 mitts were £25, now £9.89

Sealskinz Lightweight Overshoes were £38, now £24.69

Deda Geco pure rubber bar tape was £17.99, now £14.69

Fabric Scoop Flat Elite saddle was £44.99, now £30.49

Shimano Ultegra R6800 11-speed cassette was £79.99, now £51.99

