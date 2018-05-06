Sunday trading: Shimano Ultegra for almost half price and £255 off carbon Mavic Kysrium wheels

Give your bike some love or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals

The weather’s getting better again after it got worse again, it’s been a real rollercoaster. Anyway, to celebrate what might actually be the arrival of summer, as well as the Tour de Yorkshire the Giro d’Italia we’ve found another list of mega deals. It starts with a stonking Shimano Ultegra offer before offering deals on Mavic, Continental and Giro products.

Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset was £1099, now £619

You can now buy Shimano Ultegra R8000 at a mind-boggling 43% discount. It’s the brand’s latest Ultegra update that has a finessed design and seriously good componentry. The rear mech shifts cleaner than ever thanks to its Shadow design borrow from mountain biking. Elsewhere, the brakes are exceptional, with brilliant modulation and lever feel. In all honesty, Shimano Ultegra R8000 is as close to Dura-Ace as you can get without forking out an additional £400.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at Evans Cycles for £619

If you’ve got a bit more money spend you could get Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 for an equally whopping 44%.

Mavic Kysrium Pro disc wheelset was £794, now £539.99

You can now get £255 off the excellent Mavic Kysrium Pro wheelset. We’ve reviewed the slightly more expensive Mavic Kysrium Elite set which we absolutely loved, but the Pros retain some of the great technology.

These wheels also have a unique build because of their disc brakes, which changes the distribution of forces on the wheels. For that reason, the front wheel has 20 spokes instead of 18 and they’re laced up in a different way. The lower rim of both the front and the rear wheel also got re-designed to deal with the forces that now present themselves there.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro disc wheelset at ProBikeKit for £539.99

Again, if you have a touch more to spend you can get the Mavic Kysrium Pro SL for an equally excellent £1199 – that’s down from £1,700. Check out the deal here.

Giro Synthe MIPs helmet was £249, now from £179

The Giro Synthe MIPs helmet is probably CW‘s favourite lid. Not only does it look great with its subtle yet stylish design, but it’s also super comfortable. It has Giro’s Roc-Loc retention system that allows you to dial in the fit to a very minute level. It’s very cool, and you could happily ride abroad with the helmet and its 26 vents. Even better, Wiggle has loads of different colours in stock in most sizes – although it does charge more for some of them.

Buy now: Giro Synthe MIPs helmet at Wiggle from £179

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II was £59.99, now £29.99

The Continental Grand Prix 4000S II is probably one of the best tyres on the market – it was certainly good enough for us to give it our Editor’s Choice award last year. We’ve never run any rolling tests but we can vouch for its security, grip and puncture protection in whatever season and for that reason we firmly believe it’s the gold standard in all rounder tyres.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II at Chain Reaction Cycles for £29.99

More great deals:

Muc-off Luxury chamois cream was £20, now £10.49

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £17.99

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £15.80

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £19.20

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.50

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £22

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £24.70

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £949.99

Altura Podium Elite short sleeve jersey was £74.99 now from £25

Science in Sport Go energy bars 24 pack was £34.99 now £18.49

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £25.00