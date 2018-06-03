Sunday trading: 40% off a Cube Litening C:62 and £100 off Specialized S-Works shoes

Give your bike some love or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals



Another Sunday, another bunch of banging deals. This week we’ve found 40% off the Cube Litening C:62. Now we’ve not reviewed this specific model, but instead the Pro version. However, Cube are making some killer bikes at the moment, and this Ultegra equipped machine looks great. We’ve also found some superb and very durable Fulcrum training wheels and an absolutely killer GP 4000 deal to go with them.

40% off a Cube Litening C:62 2017, now £1,399

Read more: Cube Litening C:62 (pro version) review

This is a great deal, and would be a great upgrade bike for anyone looking to spice up their summer riding. When we road tested the Cube litening Pro version last year, we were impressed by its sporty nature and nippy speed but also pleased with how comfortable it was.

It has a carbon frame designed to be perfect for sportive and endurance riding and has Shimano’s bombproof and superb Shimano Ultegra 6800 groupset. Even better, all sizes are currently available.

Buy now: Cube Litening C:62 at Tweeks Cycles for £1,399

Specialized S-Works 6 road shoe was £310, now £214

Read more: Specialized S-Works 6 road shoe review

The Specialized S-Works 6 road shoe has now been superseded by the Specialized S-Works 7 shoe, but that doesn’t stop it being a superb piece of footwear. We loved this old model that was stiff enough for racing but comfortable enough for all day rides and looked great, too.

Cyclestore currently has loads of sizes still available, so get yourself almost £100 off a pair of fancy-pants summer cycling shoes.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works 6 road shoe at Cyclestore for £214

Fulcrum Racing 5 LG wheelset was £269, now £179

Read more: Fulcrum Racing 5 review

We reviewed the older version of these wheels and absolutely loved them, awarding them 9/10; and, on paper at least, they’ve only been improved with this pair here.

The main updates are a wider internal rim width to better suit wider tyres, and these wheels will now pair nicely with anything from 25mm through to 32mm in size. We tested them for three years and they were simply superb, very durable and easy to service – these would make a fine pair of training wheels.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing 5 LG wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £179

If you want to spend a little bit extra, you can pick up a pair of the Fulcrum Racing 3 clincher wheels for a 33% discount – check out the deal here.

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II road tyres (two, with tubes) were £133, now £62

It’s rare that you see tyre deals that offer two tyres in one and then a couple of inner tubes on top of that. That’s why this original deal at Wiggle Cycles cost a stonking £133. Now though, this great package is at a 52% discount, which is perfectly timed for summer when you want your bike to be rolling faster than ever.

The Continental Grand Prix tyres use Conti’s BlackChili compound that makes them grippy and fast rolling. It’s then laced with a Vectran strip to help protect from punctures.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II package (with tubes) at Wiggle for £62

More great deals:

Giro Synthe helmet MIPs was £249.99, now from £168.12

Castelli women’s Gabba jersey was £140, now from £70

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £15.80

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £19.20

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.99

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £22

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £24.70

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £799.99

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £25.00

