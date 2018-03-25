Sunday trading: Get up to 55% of the excellent Giro Empire SLX road shoes

Give your bike up or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals

You’ve made it! The clocks have gone forward. It has been a long, hard winter but you and your bike have survived. It’s time to treat yourself don’t you think?

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Muc-Off Ultimate bicycle cleaning kit was £54, now £43

The Muc-Off essential box contains everything you would need to get your bike spick and span. It comes with Nano Tech bike cleaner, bio drive chain cleaner, bike spray for post wash protection and an assortment of sponges as well as plenty more.

Buy now: Muc-Off Ultimate bicycle cleaning kit at Tredz for £43

SRAM Red DZero power meter was £857, now £644

Read more: SRAM DZero power meter review

This particular model is designed for frames with a BB30 standard bottom bracket, and comes with SRAM Red carbon fibre cranks.

The power meter itself is the excellent Quarq DZero model, which sits around the bottom bracket. We’ve reviewed it and thought it was excellent, easy to install and very reliable. It has a accuracy of 1.5% and a waterproof rating of IPX7.

Buy now: SRAM Red DZero power meter at Chain Reaction Cycles for £644

Mavic Cosmic Elite UST Road Wheels was £349, £279

Here at CW we’re big fans of Mavic’s wheel range, giving both the Mavic Kysrium and the Mavic Cosmic Pro wheelsets our Editor’s Choice awards.

It’s great then, when they get a whopping discount, and these Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels are now discounted by £70. With their stiff rims and excellent hubs, they’re a great way to boost the performance of your bike without breaking the bank.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Elite UST road wheels at Merlin Cycles for £279

Giro Empire SLX shoes were £289, now £129

Read more: Giro Empire SLX review

We think this might be the lowest price we’ve ever seen these Giro’s for, and it’s extraordinary considering their quality.

They look classy with their Evofibre uppers (that are also wipe clean) and laces. But they’re also performance orientated, with a stiff Easton Carbon sole. Currently, the black and green option has loads of sizes still in stock, but they’re going to sell out quick!

Buy now: Giro Empire SLX shoes at Wiggle for £129

More great deals on components and kit:

Oakley Jawbreaker Redline Prizm sunglasses were £175 now £84.99

3T Ergonova Pro alloy bars were £99.95 now £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £13.00

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £17.49

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £16.00

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.50

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £20.83

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £26.99

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £959.99

Altura Podium Elite short sleeve jersey was £74.99 now from £25

Kinetic Z-Rollers were £280 now £114.99

Science in Sport Go energy bars 24 pack was £34.99 now £18.49

High 5 Energy Source 4:1 drink was £34.99 now from £19.99

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £29.99

Shimano 105 SPD-SL carbon pedals were 109.99 now £69.99

Look out for more deals (and maybe some better weather) next Sunday.