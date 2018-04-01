Sunday trading: £600 of Mavic Carbon wheels, £500 off Shimano Ultegra and much more

Give your bike up or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals

Happy Easter one and all, here are so banger deals to celebrate. This week we’ve got some Mavic wheels that are going to make one hell of a summer upgrade, Kask’s semi-aero lid, Castelli kit and so much more.

Mavic Kysrium Pro Sl Carbon wheelset was £1700, now £1,099

One of the best carbon wheelsets available is now on a massive offer. We’ve reviewed and loved Mavic’s wheelsets in the past and the Kysriums offers a superb mix of lightweight and stiffness. Weighing in at just 1500g a wheelset, you can expect these to be superb on the hills. Thanks to the addition of disc brakes, you can expect them to be as good on the descents too.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Sl carbon wheelset at ProBikeKit for £1099

If you are a tubular rider then you’re in luck because you can grab an even better bargain on this wheelset. Wiggle currently have the rim brake version at a staggering 52% off. Check it out here.

Shimano Ultegra R8000 was £1099, now £599

Read more: Shimano Ultegra R8000 review

Shimano’s Ultegra groupset offers unrivalled performance at remarkable value. Shimano has given it all the technology found in its Dura-Ace groupset and kept it affordable. If you were looking for an upgrade for your bike, this would probably be the best purchase. It’s light (only 300 or so grams less than Dura-Ace) has incredible brakes and shifting technology borrowed from mountain biking.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at Tweeks Cycles for £599

Kask Protone helmet was £195, now £129

Read more: Kask Protone review

Kask’s vented aero helmet is has got pretty whopping discount right now at Tredz. We’ve reviewed it and it’s comfortable with a classically great Kask fit and a leather chin strap for a touch of class. In fact, the only downside we found to it was its price, which has now been slashed.

Buy now: Kask Protone helmet at Tredz for £129

Castelli Gabba 3 jersey was £150, now from £89

Spring can, sadly, often mean rain. There’s no escaping it, but you can protect yourself from it. The Castelli Gabba 3 is an exceptional item of clothing. It is, like all of Castelli’s kit, exceptionally water resistant, windproof and warm. Partner this with the company’s Nanoflex arm warmers and you’re ready for whatever the spring weather can throw at you.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 jersey at Chain Reaction Cycles from £89

More great deals:

Oakley Jawbreaker Redline Prizm sunglasses were £175 now £84.99

3T Ergonova Pro alloy bars were £99.95 now £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £13.00

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £17.49

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £16.00

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.50

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £20.83

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £26.99

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £959.99

Altura Podium Elite short sleeve jersey was £74.99 now from £25

Kinetic Z-Rollers were £280 now £114.99

Science in Sport Go energy bars 24 pack was £34.99 now £18.49

High 5 Energy Source 4:1 drink was £34.99 now from £19.99

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £29.99

Shimano 105 SPD-SL carbon pedals were 109.99 now £69.99