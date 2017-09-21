Nine of the best deals on bike helmets available online right now

Our pick of the best helmet deals the internet has to offer

While a helmet is primarily there to protect you in the case of a crash, you also want one that will fit properly, be comfortable, and have good ventilation to keep you cool when riding in hot weather.

We’ve trawled the internet to bring you the best deals on cycling helmets, so you don’t have to break the bank in picking up a good one.

Louis Garneeau Heros MIPS RTR helmet £149 £52

22 vents and a weight of 275g makes this Louis Garneau helmet seriously versatile, and it has had its price slashed by £100.

Sure, it’s day glow yellow, but that just makes it the perfect winter lid.

Bell Zephyr £199 £143

With the Zephyr, Bell has done some serious science. For starts the EPS foam has two different densities, which the company suggests help protect your head even more in the event of a crash.

It also has a fancy, two way fit adjustment so you can always get the helmet to cradle your head an not move around.

Giro Synthe £224 £112

We’re enormous fans of the Giro Synthe helmet, so much so that we reckon it’s probably the best aero helmet available on the market, and now it has almost £100 off the price.

Bell Stratus £99.99 £49.99

The Bell Stratus helmet carries all the same core design principles as the Bell Zephyr helmet, just at a lower price tag. That means aero efficiency and comfort technologies that won’t break the bank.

Smith Route MIPS helmet £129.99 £109.99

According to Smith, the protection in its helmets is zonal, meaning you get greater protection when in areas that matter the most.

Lazer Blade road helmet £79.99 £47.99

The Blade helmet comes with the same great style as the more expensive Z1 does, but at a lower price point. Saving youc ash while still making you the envy of your riding mates.

Giro Cinder road helmet £99.99 £59.99

The Giro Cinder is basically the smaller sibling of the Giro Synthe, but that doesn’t mean it’s low on features.

In fact, the Cinder is almost a match for the Synthe, featuring Giro’s Roc-Loc5 retention system and 26 wind tunnel vents.

Giro Air Attack Shield £199.99 £149.99

This could be a great opportunity to finally bag yourself that aero helmet you’ve always wanted. Besides, if you’re getting serious about time trialling then one of these could help shave precious seconds off your time.

POC Octal Race Day road helmet £219.99 £164.99

Sure, the POC Octal is something of an odd looker but it has great coverage and fantastic venting, keeping you cool on the road.