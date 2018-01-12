Katrin Garfoot takes Women’s Tour Down Under lead after stage two win

Australian Katrin Garfoot took the hilltop finish on stage two of the 2018 Women's Tour Down Under to assume the overall race lead

Katrin Garfoot (UniSA-Australia) won stage two of the 2018 Women’s Tour Down Under on Friday, and now moves into the overall race lead with two stages remaining.

Garfoot took the victory on Mengler’s Hill, the race’s first ever hilltop finish. She had joined fellow Australian and former team-mate Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) in leaving their rivals behind on the climb, putting in a hard pace in the rain-swept and blustery conditions.

Kennedy was then distanced slightly on the line as Garfoot celebrated taking the ochre jersey from stage one winner Annette Edmondson (Wiggle-High5), who had finished in 24th spot.

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) took third on the stage, eight seconds behind Garfoot and Kennedy, with team-mate and time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten placing fourth to give Mitchelton-Scott three out of the top four riders.

Spratt said after the finish: “It was more like being back in Europe with the crosswinds, rain and cold so it was a whole different level of stress today. We were always looking out for the crosswinds and I think we managed it well, we were really united as a team out there.

“We tried to get rid of Kat in the final but she was so strong, she’s a classy bike rider so he have to be satisfied with second and third.

“It’s another lumpy day tomorrow and we are in a great position now with second, third and fourth place overall so we will definitely have some options to play our cards.”

Garfoot leads Kennedy by four second overall, with Spratt in third at 14 seconds.

The UCI 2.1-ranked race continues on Saturday with stage three, from Bend Motorsport Park to Hahndorf covering 122.4 kilometres. The four-stage race concludes on Sunday, January 14.

Results

Women’s Tour Down Under 2018, stage two: Lyndoch to Mengler’s Hill, 102km

1. Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia in 2-43-43

2. Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at same time

3. Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at 8 secs

4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott, at 15 secs

5. Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women’s Racing, at 16 secs

6. Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at 21 secs

7. Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling, at same time

8. Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops, at 51 secs

9. Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing

10. Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing, at same time

General classification after stage two

1. Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia, in 5-52-26

2. Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott, at 4 secs

3. Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott, at 14 secs

4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott, at 25 secs

5. Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women’s Racing,at 26 secs

6. Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling, at 31 secs

7. Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at 31 secs

8. Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing,at 1-01

9. Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing, at 1-01

10. Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops, at 1-01