Tech of the week: VIelo’s new road bike and Wilier’s carbon wheels

Vielo R+1 and three Wilier wheelsets

VIelo launched last year with the V+1 gravel bike. Now it’s followed this up with the R+1, which is more road-oriented. The R+1 is single ring only, taking advantage of the twelfth gear offered by the new SRAM AXS groupsets. This has allowed Vielo to increase the bottom bracket width for greater power transfer and design more squared off chainstays for a more compliant ride. And the top spec model comes with a neat integrated bar-stem combo with internal brake cable routing.

Wilier has applied its carbon expertise from designing its frames and bars to its new wheelsets, launched last week. There’s a deep section carbon clincher and a shallower endurance design, both tubeless ready. But the flagship is its 1390g 38mm deep Ult38 carbon tubular, complete with CeramicSpeed bearings.

The wheels run on hubs from component brand Miche, who also lace up the wheels. Wilier says that they’ll be available initially on selected bikes from its 2020 range, but it expects to offer them as an aftermarket option as well.

Dockless e-bikes and the Mortirolo

If you’re keen to get around London’s business district a bit faster, you’ll be pleased to hear that Freebike will be launching a dockless e-bike sharing scheme in the City of London in June. Geofencing means that the bikes can’t stray too far, so if you’re planning a jaunt to Deptford on an e-bike, think again.

With the Mortirolo featuring in the Giro d’ Italia last week, it seemed a good opportunity to tell you how to master long climbs. We’ve also climbed it ourselves and tell you what it’s like. Conclusion: it’s tough.

You might not want to aim for the Mortirolo KOM just yet: there’s a new leaderboard following the pros’ assault on the climb last Tuesday and we reckon that Pantani et al went up over five minutes faster twenty-plus years ago.

Meanwhile, Simon Warren has searched out what he reckons is the hardest 100km ride in the UK, lighting on the North York Moors for his challenge. We’ve asked if you have a better suggestion.

