Amazon Prime Day: best deals on rest day essentials

“Train hard, recover harder.”

We may know the adage but our practice could probably use a bit of attention.

Recovery is the key to your on-the-bike improvement and enjoyment, whether you’re actively racing, training for your first century or simply, riding for health and pleasure.

A consistent riding routine should be paired with an even more consistent recovery routine, to prevent injury and soothe and repair your sore muscles. This routine should include things like stretching or yoga, proper nutrition, foam rolling, massages if you can get them, and, of course, sleep!

For tips on effective recovery after cycling, here’s how to do justice to your training and how to make good use of a foam roller .

To help you get the tools you need for your post-ride recovery routine and to become your own personal masseuse, I've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on rest day essentials below.

Premium Recovery

(opens in new tab) NormaTec Pulse 2.0 Leg Recovery System - $200 off $899 $699 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Once accessible only in the world's top athletic facilities, compression boots have been a rising trend in at-home recovery items, albeit spendy. They're said to speed up your recovery by improving blood circulation, reducing soreness and inflammation and removing excess fluid and toxins from the body. Many pro riders swear by them. It's like having your personal masseuse at home. NormaTec is a leading brand in recovery boots and used by WorldTour teams like Quick-Step.



Massage Guns

(opens in new tab) Theragun Elite - $100 off $399.99 $299.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Massage guns, also called “percussive therapy devices” are portable, handheld devices that vibrate at various frequencies and when targeted at specific muscle groups are said to speed up recovery and reduce soreness. Therabody and their Theragun line (opens in new tab) of products are among the leaders in recovery therapy and this one of their premium products. The Theragun Elite delivers powerful, deep-tissue percussive therapy, in an ultra-quiet and sleek package. It has five vibration speeds, which are customizable in their mobile app, six attachment, and two rechargable batteries for a total battery life of 300 minutes. It also comes with a host of smart capabilities including a LED screen, bluetooth connectivity, an app and force meter.

(opens in new tab) Sportneer Massage Gun - 60$ off $159.99 $99.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) This more affordable massage gun is a popular and highly rated alternative to the pricier Theragun or Hyperice products. The massager impressed this editor with its power — I rarely go over the third settings and it's got 6!— quietness and durability. It comes with a portable carrying case, six massage heads, and seven hours of battery life. It's good value for the price, especially sub $100 when on sale.

(opens in new tab) Theragun Mini - $40 off! $199.99 159.00 on Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're traveling a lot to races, this small-but-powerful package may be worth looking at. It may be Theragun's smallest and most inexpensive model yet the Mini offers impressive power for your pre- ride warm up or post-ride relief. It fits in the palm of your hand and weighs less than 1.5lbs. It's quiet, features three speeds and has a rechargeable 150-minute battery life.

Foam Rollers

(opens in new tab) TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller - 20% off $36.99 $29.59 on Amazon (opens in new tab) The classic 13-inch foam roller. These days, you'll find this foam roller in just about any gym, Physical Therapy office and competitive cyclist's home. And for good reason. The durable foam roller is constructed of a patented high-density EVA foam stretched over a lightweight hollow tube. Unlike many traditional foam products, the EVA foam won't break down over time, neither will the durable construction. The foam features a trademark grid-pattern texture to provide the right pressure in even the hardest to reach areas of your body.

(opens in new tab) Hyperice Vyper 3 - High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller - $40 Off $199.99 $159.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) The addition of vibration technology to foam rolling is said to double the benefits of traditional foam rolling, allowing you to recover faster, release toxins and increase your range of motion and flexibility. And Hyperice, another big name in recovery technology, claims that this is the most powerful vibrating roller on the market. This foam roller features a high-torque 34w motor, three vibration modes ,and a contoured design to avoid putting pressure on sensitive areas.