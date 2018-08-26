Sunday trading: £450 of Shimano Ultegra plus more great USA and UK deals

Here’s our weekly run-down of the best deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday, including USA deals

This Sunday our big bargains are on Shimano’s Ultegra R8000 groupset that is discounted by a whopping £450 making now the perfect time to upgrade your bike. Following this, Evans Cycles is running a very special wheel campaign where you get an additional 10% off, even on wheels in the sale – we’ve featured two awesome aluminium sets. Then we have our first light of the season, after all it is getting dark earlier!

For the first time this week we’ve also included a whole bunch of USA deals too so that our cousins across the pond can benefit from the great deals!

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Shimano Ultegra R8000 was £999, now £549

This is the lowest we’ve seen Shimano Ultegra R8000 since around Black Friday. The groupset is magnificent, with all the technology of the top-end Shimano Dura-Ace. The R8000 model is mechanical shifting and rim braking but that’s no bad thing. The rim brakes are seriously strong with great modulation while the shifting has been improved with the introduction of Shimano’s new front derailleur and shadow technology on the rear.

UK buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at ProBikeKit for £549

USA buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at ProBikeKit for $626.49

Wheel reductions at Evans Cycles

To celebrate the start of La Vuelta, Evans Cycles is discounting its wheelsets by a further 10% if you use code ESPANA10 at checkout. The discounts start on the 26th August and end at midnight on the 27th August. Even better, the 10% reduction is applied to sale prices too, meaning there’s some belter bargains to be had. Such as:

Mavic Ksyrium Pro UST wheelset was £859, now £629.98 (£576 with code)

In Mavic’s latest round of updates it went UST, which means it is now tubeless across all of its wheels. We’ve had these Ksyrium Pros in for review and we really liked them. Even though they’re aluminium we actually found them to be the match of many carbon wheels: stiff, fast and agile. They ship with Mavic tubeless tyres so you’re ready to roll as soon as they arrive.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro UST front wheel and rear wheel at Evans Cycles for £576

Fulcrum Racing Zero Nite C17 wheels from £779.99 (£700 with code)

We reviewed these wheels a couple of years ago and we loved them, scoring them a superb 9/10. They’re proof that just because they’re aluminium doesn’t mean they can’t be fast. They’ve got stiff rims and smooth rolling hubs, plus they’re a good depth for a variety of terrains.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing Zero Nite C17 wheels at Evans Cycles from £700

Lezyne Deca Drive 1500i loaded front light was 209.99, now £86.99

This absolute beast of a light has had a major 59% discount at Chain Reaction Cycles! It’s capable of delivering almost 1500 lumens of output or can operate across seven different output modes, making it perfect if you ride at night often or areas without any street lighting. It also features a battery pack to help keep the light topped up when it’s working at its highest output.

UK buy now: Lezyne Deca Drive 1500i loaded front light at Chain Reaction Cycles for £86.99

USA buy now: Lezyne Deca Drive 1500i loaded front light at Chain Reaction Cycles for $110.99

USA deals

Lezyne Super GPS cycling computer was $174.49, now $113.99

Lezyne produce some superb cycling computers at a fraction of the price of the big hitters such as Garmin. The Super GPS can do it all; it’ll pair with your sensors and give your turn by turn directions.

Buy now: Lezyne Super GPS cycling computer at ProBikeKit for $113.99

Oakley Jawbreakers Tour de France edition were $258.99, now $127.49

The Oakley Jawbreakers are one of our favourite sets of sunglasses and now these special TdF editions have an enormous 51% discount. The colours look pretty good, too. They’re more subtle than in years gone by and the grey bottoms actually look pretty good.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreakers Tour de France at Chain Reaction Cycles for $127.49

Bell Stratus helmet was $130, now $79.99

The Bell Stratus is a superb mid-range helmet that won’t break the bank. It’s comfortable, has a decent retention system and looks good to boot.

Buy now: Bell Stratus helmet at JensonUS for $79.99

More great deals

Tacx Satori smart trainer was £284, now £190

Topeak Hexus mulit-tool was £22, now £12.99

Castelli Alpha ROS jersey was £220 now from £126

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £29.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now from £7.05

OnGuard Brute Long D lock was £60 now £25.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £48.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £61.49

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £449.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

That’s all for this week, check back next Sunday for more great deals!