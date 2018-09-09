Sunday trading: Big discounts on turbo trainers, Mavic wheelsets and much more

Here’s our weekly run-down of the best deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday

Another Sunday, another load of great cycling deals, including big discounts on the excellent Mavic Ksyrium wheels which are now tubeless ready. We then have two turbo trainer deals, the first being an entry level trainer while the second is a top of the range, smart turbo trainer perfect for pushing your performance.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Mavic Ksyrium Elite wheelset was £529, now £370.30

Read more: Mavic Kysrium Elite review

Did someone say winter training wheelsets? Well, you could do a LOT worse than the exceptional Mavic Ksyrium Elite wheels. Mavic updated these wheels for 2018, increasing the internal rim width so they better accommodate wider tyres. They’re also now UST, which is Mavic speak for tubeless ready, making them even more winter ready.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Elite wheelset at Evans Cycles for £370.30

Tacx Blue Matic trainer was £149, now £99

Sticking to a slightly wintery theme, this Tacx Blue Matic turbo trainer has been discounted by a tidy £50, making it a very affordable way to get into the world of home training. It has a maximum resistance of 700w, and 10 different resistance levels, which is the perfect amount for those looking to push their training a little bit this winter.

Buy now: Tacx Blue Matic trainer at Chain Reaction Cycles for £99

Taxc Neo smart trainer was £1999, now £949

Read more: Tacx Neo smart trainer review

If you’re an old hand at indoor training and are after a slightly more advanced turbo then check out the Tacx Neo smart trainer that is discounted by £200.

It’s a direct drive trainer, which means you remove the rear wheel before use, which gives a more accurate resistance. It is compatible with Zwift, giving a resistance or 2,200 watts and can simulate gradients of 25%.

Buy now: Tacx Neo smart trainer at Chain Reaction Cycles for £949

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyre was £59, now £29

Read more: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II review

The Continental GP 4000S II tyres are a great tyre for those who don’t want to be swapping and changing rubber for different seasons. It has good puncture protection and a compound that’s tough and resistant to thorns yet remains grippy for wet weather.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyre at ProBikeKit for £29

Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes were £200, now £160

Read more: Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes

The Specialized Torch shoes are one of our favourite footwear releases from Specialized – they’re stiff but not in a send-your-feet-to-sleep way and they look great.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes at Cycle Surgery for £160

More great deals

Fulcrum Racing Quattro wheels were £329, now from £259.99

Castelli Velocissima bib shorts were £100, now from £59.99

Castelli Gabba 3 was £150, now £88

Topeak Hexus mulit-tool was £22, now £12.99

Castelli Alpha ROS jersey was £220 now from £126

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £6.24

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £29.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £48.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £61.49

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £449.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

That’s all for this week, check back next Sunday for more great deals!