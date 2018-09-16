Sunday Trading: Smart turbo training for under £500 plus discounts on winter kit

Deals to keep you riding through autumn and into winter - plus a rather fetching discount on a BMC

Sunday night is online shopping night, and we’ve got a host of deals from around the web.

We’ve picked up a range of deals this week – from BMC’s Roadmachine with hydraulic discs and Shimano 105 at under £2k, to a Cyclops smart turbo trainer which can unlock the gate to fully immersive experiences on indoor training platforms for under £500.

The weather is slowly changing, so there’s some kit to keep you riding comfortably, without breaking the bank, too.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

BMC Roadmachine 02 Three 2018 Road Bike was £2,650, now £1,950

BMC‘s Roadmachine is a race bike that’s been designed to find the perfect balance between low weight, compliance and stiffness. The handling is nimble and it’s a bike that’s gained a perfect 10/10 from Cycling Weekly’s tech team in the past.

This model comes with hydraulic disc brakes, so you’ll be able to keep stopping fast all the way through winter, and with this deal you’re getting Shimano 105 aboard a high end, quality frame at under the £2,000 threshold. The tyres are Vittoria Rubino Pro, in 28c – again a useful addition with the winter months looming ahead.

See it here at Evans Cycles for £1,950

Cycleops Classic Virtual Turbo Trainer, was £774.99, now £449.99

Smart turbo trainers make indoor cycling more interesting – providing as you ride data feedback and hooking up to platforms like Zwift which will vary the resistance as you ride.

The Cycleops Classic Virtual Turbo trainer is one of the less expensive models on the market – but that also makes it simpler: you can slot your bike in with it’s wheel on and away you go.

It uses electro magnetic resistance, connects via Bluetooth and Ant+, can withstand over 1000 watts and mimic gradients up to 10 per cent.

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £449.99

Cyclops Hammer Smart turbo trainer was £1,000, now £699.99

We’ll let you guess as to why it’s called the Hammer.

If the fuss free approach above isn’t what you’re after, and you’d rather the extra heft of a direct drive turbo that allows you to really push the power through the pedals in sprints, then this could be for you.

The Hammer is PowerTuned by Cyclops – who make the immensely reliable PowerTap meters – and it can handle up to 2,000 watts (good luck generating that). Connection is via Bluetooth or Ant+ and this beast can mimic hills as steep as 20 per cent.

See it here at ProBikeKit for £699.99

Sportful Women’s Fiandre Ultimate Windstopper Jacket, was £185, now £74

Sportful’s women’s winter kit has scored highly with Cycling Weekly tech writers in the past, and this Windstopper jacket is ideal because it can suit the earlier autumn months as well as deeper into winter, ever carrying you through to spring.

Windstopper fabric keeps the breeze off whilst ‘No Rain’ material is water repellant, and whilst there’s plenty of insulation, breathable fabric means you’d have to work pretty hard to overheat.

The pockets have drainage holes should you really get stuck in a downpour and there’s reflective detailing.

The ‘waterfall’ colour is reduced in sizes small to large at time of writing. See it here at Wiggle for £74 Sportful Hot Pack 5 Jacket SS17 was £80, now £40

A high performing product following Cycling Weekly reviews, the Hot Pack from Sportful offers protection from the rain whilst being light enough to pack into a pocket without causing too much of a hinderance.

The jacket uses Schoeller NanoSphere nanotechnology water repellent fabric, has back ventilation, a long tail to keep spray at bay and comes with its own inbuilt compression sack.

There’s good size availability in red, white and black, with some small’s in a rather fetching electric blue.

Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £40

