Sunday trading: £175 off new Shimano 105 plus deals on PowerTap pedals and Exposure lights

We start this week’s Sunday Trading with a momentous deal on the brand new Shimano 105 groupset that’s entered the market with a whopping £175 discount. Following this there’s a rather tidy deal on PowerTap P1 pedals and then some great discounts on lights – after all it is winter.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Shimano 105 R7000 was £575, now £399.95

Read more: Shimano 1o5 R7000 groupset review

Brand new Shimano 105 has debuted at retailers at a staggering 30% discount. That’s currently only £50 more than old Shimano 105 costs, never mind the fact that its performance is on a parr with Shimano Ultegra, which retails for a whole lot more money.

Buy now: Shimano 105 at Merlin Cycles for £399

PowerTap P1 pedals were £850, now £640

Read more: PowerTap P1 pedals review

If you’re serious about getting fit and are looking to really boost your performance then training by power is the perfect way to structure your workouts. We ranked the PowerTap P1 pedals some of the easiest to install and most consistent reading power meter pedals on the market, perfect for those that swap bikes a lot but want to continue measuring their power.

Buy now: PowerTap pedals at ProBikeKit for £640

Exposure bike lights

Unfortunately, it’s winter, which means it’s time for bike lights and if you’re serious about riding through the winter months then you should get the best, and there’s few better than exposure.

The Exposure Link featured here is a dedicated commuting light that’s bright enough to be used day and night. It puts out 100 lumens and has a pulse mode, in which the battery will last a claimed 24 hours.

Buy now: Exposure Link at Evans Cycles for £59.99

Read more: Exposure TraceR rear light review

I’m currently riding with the Exposure TraceR and Ive been really impressed. I trust its battery life and it’s bright, and I’ve had a lot of comments from my riding mates on just how bright when they’ve been riding behind me.

Buy now: Exposure TraceR rear light at Chain Reaction Cycles for £33

Giro Empire road cycling shoes were £259.99, now £174.99

Read more: Giro Empire review

It might be the wrong time of the year for white cycling shoes, but we just can’t resist putting a pair of Giro Empires in when we spot them on a good deal. Besides, it doesn’t matter because they’re wipe clean and you can get them in a very jolly vibrant blue colour if you like.

Buy now: Giro Empire road cycling shoes at Tredz for £174.99

