Sunday trading: Save £70 on Giro Empire SLX shoes plus discounts on Mavic and Oakley

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your cycling shoes or wheelset then you’re in luck as this week, Sunday trading brings you some big discounts on Giro Empire SLX shoes, Mavic Cosmic Elite wheels, a Giro Synthe helmet and much more.

Giro Empire SLX shoes were £274, now £192

Read more: Giro Empire SLX shoe review

The Giro Empire SLX shoes have long been a dream set of sneakers, and an equally long favourite of ours at Cycling Weekly. Their supple upper is really comfortable on your foot, with enough give to avoid hot spots, something that’s also helped by the laces. Meanwhile, a stiff carbon sole gives the shoes a performance edge.

Buy now: Giro Empire SLX shoes at Chain Reaction Cycles from £192

Mavic Cosmic Elite UST wheels were £419, now £279

The aluminium Mavic Cosmic Elite UST wheels are a brilliant upgrade without the price tag to match. The rims are 40mm deep which allows them to receive the benefits of both aerodynamics and stiffness. Once you get them up to speed, they just don’t slow down.

Even better, these are the more recent models, meaning they’re tubeless ready as standard – even better for the winter months.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Elite UST wheels at Evans Cycles for £279

Oakley EV Zero Stride sunglasses were £140, now £89

The EV Stride are Oakley’s lightweight specs. The lack of a rim means minimal intrusion, resulting in excellent peripheral vision. What the lack of rim removes in protection from the elements it gives in ventilation, making these glasses suited to warmer rides.

Buy now: Oakley EV Zero Stride sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £89

Giro Synthe MIPS helmet was £250, now £99

Read more: Giro Synthe MIPs helmet review

You’re quids in if you’ve got a size medium or large head because you can pick up a brilliant Giro Synthe on a whopping 60% discount. It’s very comfortable, has nice aerodynamic touches and looks great, too.

Buy now: Giro Synthe MIPS helmet at Merlin Cycles for £99

More great deals:

Bont Riot Road+ cycling shoe was £149, now £120

Cateye Volt 1300 front light was £129, now £71.49

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £94.99

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £139.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £94.99

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £49.99

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £80

Shimano 105 5800 carbon pedals were £100 now £59

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Oxford Alarm D-Lock was £70 now from £35

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Mavic Vision overshoes were £35 now £14

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £11.78

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £229.99

That’s all the deals for now, check back next week for more!