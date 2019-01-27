Sunday trading: Save a massive £700 on a set of Mavic Ksyrium Pro SL Carbon wheels

We've scoured the internet and here are the best picks from the online retailer sales

This week we’ve found some killer wheel deals, including £700 off the Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL Disc wheelset. Following that there’s also £300 off some high end Fulcrum wheels. If you’re in the market for some new shoes, you’re in luck, we’ve found a great deal on some classy Giro Empire SLX shoes. Finally, we’ve found a decent deal on a set of Castelli bib tights.

Save £700 on Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL Disc clincher wheels

The Ksyrium Pro carbon wheels are Mavic’s lightweight climbing wheelset, with a claimed weight of 1520g without tyres. Mavic widened the rims to better suit the new trend for wider tyres, avoiding any mushrooming over the rim. These are centre lock disc brake wheels removing the need for a brake track on the rim, allowing a stiffer and lighter build.

At £700 off these could be a great investment for the summer months.

Fulcrum Racing Zero Nite C17 wheels were £1099, now £799

The Fulcrum Racing Zero Nite C17 wheels are Fulcrum’s high end aluminium racing wheels. Don’t be fooled, just because these aren’t carbon fibre doesn’t mean they aren’t lightening fast and with a claimed weight of 1506g, they’re lightweight, too.

They’ve also been given Fulcrum’s Plasma Electrolytic Oxidization process for better braking performance in all conditions.

Giro Empire SLX shoes were £289.99, now £179.95

The Giro Empire SLX shoes are some of the finest looking cycling shoes. Their supple upper makes them extremely comfortable, as do their laces.

Unfortunately, there’s only size 42 and 48 left in white, but plenty of metallic/charcoal.

Castelli Sorpasso 2 bib tights were £160, now £100

The Sorpasso 2 bib tights top the Castelli tight range thanks to their advanced Thermoflex fabric that offers insulation. They’ve got a close fit, and as ever with Castelli clothes we recommend sizing up.

Castelli Perfetto vest was £110, now £55

Castelli Nanonflex 2 padded bib shorts was £85, now £59.50

Bont Riot Road+ cycling shoe was £149, now from £115

Cateye Volt 1300 front light was £129, now £71.49

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £94.99

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £139.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £94.99

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £38.57

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £52

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Oxford Alarm D-Lock was £70 now from £35

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Mavic Vision overshoes were £35 now £12.25

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £11.78

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £229.99

