With Spring coming ever closer, this week there are plenty of cracking cycling shoe deals for you to upgrade your kicks for the better weather. They start with the Specialized Torch shoes, some our favourite mid-level shoes before going on a couple of sets of high-end Giro shoes. Also featured is a deal on the Continental GP4000S II tyres, because you should treat yourself to some new rubber, too!

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Specialized Torch 2.o shoes were £149, now £119

Read more: Specialized Torch 3.0 review

These Specialized Torch 2.o shoes immediately impressed me, and they earned themselves a spot on our Editor’s Choice list. The single Boa dial tensions the uppers very well while the composite sole is plenty stiff for all of my riding. Plus they look great in black and white.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 2.0 shoes at Cyclestore for £119

POC Octal Raceday helmet was £180, now £124.79

This Octal Raceday helmet comes with large vent holes for increased cooling by channeling air from the front to the back of your head. According to POC this airflow also helps reduce drag because it’s not passing over the top of the helmet. It’s a good looking helmet in a sleek octane yellow colour.

Buy now: POC Octal Raceday helmet at Chain Reaction Cycles for £124.79

Are you a size small? You can get this helmet for £4(!) cheaper at ProBikeKit in white – see the deal here.

Giro Factor Techlace road shoes were £299.99, now £199.99

Read more: Giro Factor Techlace review

The Giro Factor Techlace racing shoes mix Giro’s famous laces with the technological benefits of a Boa dial; allowing an even spread of tension and on-the-fly adjustability. It comes with an Easton Carbon EC90 SLX 2 carbon fibre sole.

Buy now: Giro Factor Techlace road shoes at Evans Cycles for £199.99

Giro Empire ACC shoes were £259.99, now from £168.99

Read more: Giro Empire ACC review

These classy kicks are part of Giro’s Empire collection known for their use of laces. This particular set comes with a reflective upper to keep you safe in lowlight conditions. They’re available from £168.99 in a variety of sizes.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC at ProBikeKit for £168.99

Continental GP4000S II road tyre was £59.95, now from £27.99

Read more: Continental GP4000S II review

The Continental GP4000S II tyres are still some of the best tyres on the market, despite them since being replaced by the Continental GP5000S. It comes with a Vectran breaker for improved puncture protection and Conti’s BlackChili compound for lower rolling resistance and increased grip.

Buy now: Continental GP4000S II road tyre at Chain Reaction Cycles from £27.99

