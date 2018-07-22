Sunday trading: £600 off a Vitus road bike plus big discounts on a Quarq power meter and much more

Here’s our weekly run-down of the deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday



In this week of bumper deals we’ve got a heavily discounted Vitus Vitesse Evo road bike that, at the time of writing at least, was available in all sizes. Then we have a discounted, 10/10 reviewed Quarq power meter followed by Oakley glasses and Castelli kit.

Vitus Vitesse Evo road bike 2018 was £1599, now £999

Read more: Vitus Vitesse Evo bike review (2016)

Now could be the time to either upgrade your existing ride or get in early and grab yourself a winter bike ahead of time. This Vitus Vitesse Evo road bike comes with Shimano’s 105 groupset, and a pair DT Swiss wheels and a high modulus carbon frameset.

We test the 2016 version of the bike and were big fans. Admittedly it’s a couple of years old now but the model we rode handled well, and was light and stiff. Plus this model is on a whopping £600 discount.

Buy now: Vitus Vitesse Evo road bike at Chain Reaction Cycles for £999

Quarq DZero carbon power meter crankset was £796, now £629

Read more: Quarq DZero power meter review

If you’re looking to start training with power then this Quarq DZero power meter is a great place to start – especially if you’re already using a SRAM groupset.

When we reviewed it we gave it a straight 10/10, being impressed by its low price tag (which is now lower!), how easy it was to install and how reliable and accurate it is.

Buy now: Quarq DZero carbon power meter crankset at ProBikeKit for £629

Oakley EVZero Pitch Sunglasses were £140, now £90.99

These sunglasses are one of our favourite pairs from Oakley and are perfect for the warmer days because of their lighter build. They differ from their more bulky Oakely Jawbreaker siblings by removing the rubber edges. However, they still come with the exceptional Prizm lenses that help make colours more vivid and make it easier to spot potential obstacles on the road.

Even better, as of the 22nd July Evans are running a further 10% discount code off all Oakley products, including glasses and kit, using the code OAKLEY10. The promotion ends midnight 23rd July.

>>> See the Oakley offers

Buy now: Oakley EVZero Pitch Sunglasses at Evans Cycles for £90.99

Castelli Volata 2 jersey FZ was £95, now £66.50

The Volata 2 has Castelli’s dimpled fabric that adds aerodynamic performance to the the top. However, it has a slightly looser cut than some of the brand’s kit which should make it comfortable for long distance riders. Finally, there are three rear pockets across the back for holding your important goods.

Buy now: Castelli Volata 2 jersey FZ at Tweeks Cycles for £66.50

More great deals:

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £22

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £16.24

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £34.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now £8

OnGuard Brute Long D lock was £60 now £25.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £48.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £61.99

GT85 dry lube was £6.99 now £3.61

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

Exposure Diablo front light was £209.95 now £159.95

