Sunday trading: Get 50% off an Elite smart turbo trainer and PowerTap pedals

If you’ve been after a power meter, then this week you’re in luck. Sunday trading’s headline deal is a whopping 53% discount on a set of PowerTap pedals. This is followed up by another 50% discount on a Elite smart turbo trainer as well as £100 off a set of Giro Techlace cycling shoes.

PowerTap P1 pedals were £1050, now £494.99

Read more: PowerTap P1 pedals review

The PowerTap P1 pedals are still one of the best pedal based power meters on the market. They’re accurate, easy to install and have great longevity – we rate them very highly.

Getting left and right power measurement for less than £500 is a great deal, well worth snapping up if you’re on the look out for a power meter.

Buy now: PowerTap P1 pedals at Chain Reaction Cycles for £494.99

Elite Drivo direct drive turbo was £1199, now £650

Read more: Elite Drivo smart trainer review

Halfords are offering £650 off of an Elite Drivo smart trainer that’s compatible with Zwift and other smart training software. The Drivo is capable of simulating ascents of 24% and the electro magnetic resistance automatically adjusts. It is a bit heavy compared to competitors but at this discount it’s forgivable.

Buy now: Elite Drivo smart trainer at Halfords for £650

Giro Factor Techlace road shoes were £299, now £199

Read more: Giro Factor Techlace review

The Giro Factor Techlace offers an in between laces and boa dial retention systems, adding that bit more security and comfort while retaining the great looks that laced shoes are known for. This is partnered to a stiff carbon sole.

Currently, sizes 41 through to 47 are still available.

Buy now: Giro Factor Techlace road shoes at Evans Cycles for £199

Fulcrum Racing 3 clincher wheelset was £549.99, now £384.99

If you’re after a set of training wheels then look no further than these Fulcrums. They’re shallow aluminium rims but they roll well, and at 1560g they’re not too heavy for their level, either.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing 3 clincher wheelset at ProBikeKit for £384.99

More great deals:

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix bib tight was £85, now £55

Rapha Classic wind jacket II was £145, now from £58

dhb Classic long sleeve jersey was £55, now £30

Castelli Nanonflex 2 padded bib shorts was £85, now £59.50

Bont Riot Road+ cycling shoe was £149, now from £104

Cateye Volt 1300 front light was £129, now £71.49

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £94.99

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £129.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £94.99

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £38.57

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £42.50

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £229.99

