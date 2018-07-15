Sunday trading: Wheel deal special including Zipp, Mavic and more

Here’s our weekly run-down of the deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday

It has been a long old week for us here at CW HQ. It has been the first week of the Tour de France and then we had Eurobike, and there are many new exciting products that you can see all over the site. This week, Sunday Trading brings you a wheel deals special, including big discounts from Mavic, Zipp and Prime.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL disc clincher wheelset was £1900, now £924

At 1.57kg for the pair, these are the special Haute Route edition of the brilliant Mavic Ksyrium wheels. The 25mm depth helps keep the weight down but is a nice depth for some added stiffness thanks to the 3k carbon fibre layup and you get the added bonus of CeramicSpeed bearings for a smooth and long lasting hub. A 17mm internal rim isn’t as wide as wheels from Zipp or Enve but it’s the perfect size for the 25mm tyres these wheels are designed around.

Buy n0w: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL disc wheelset at Wiggle for £924

Mavic Ksyrium Pro disc brake wheelset was £794, now £519

Read more: Mavic Ksyrium Pro wheels

We’ve another nice little Mavic Ksyrium deal here, this time over on ProBikeKit. These are a slightly older model (the new ones come tubeless as standard) but they’re still an exceptional pair of wheels. They’re specially built for disc brakes because the more powerful stoppers shifts the braking load to the centre of the wheel; necessitating stronger hubs and more spokes than on the rim brake models. However, they’re still light, with Mavic claiming the wheelset is a little over 1500g for the pair.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro disc brake wheelset at ProBikeKit for £519

Zipp 302 disc clincher wheelset was £1299, now £999

Read more: Zipp 302 review

The rim brake version of this wheelset has got to be one of our favourite wheelsets of the year. When riding the wheels it was immediately clear that Zipp has been able to cram all of its top end tech into a much lower price point. In fact, we though the value for money was exceptional before they were discounted – at this point it is just mind-boggling.

Buy now: Zipp 302 disc clincher wheelset at Evans Cycles for £999

Prime Peloton disc road wheelset was £174, no1 £119

Read more: Prime Peloton Disc road wheelset review

Disc brake road bikes are growing in popularity – especially with recent news that they’re to be allowed in domestic races held under British Cycling management in 2018. However, they’re still a fairly new innovation and replacement wheels aren’t quite as easy to find on a discount.

These wheels from Prime are a reliable, winter ready set – with tubeless rims they come with tape and valves, making a tubeless conversion easy. Weighting 1870g, with a 22mm rim width they come with a Prime RD030 hubset, DT Swiss double butted spokes and DT Swiss Pro Lock nipples.

Buy now: Prime Peloton disc road wheelset at Chain Reaction Cycles for £119

Fizik R1 Infinito road shoe, was £324, now £227.49

For the past year, the Fizik R1 Infinito has been one of the hottest shoes on the market. As the name suggests, Fizik introduced its new closure system with these shoes – the Boa lace is in the shape of infinity – and it’s supposed to remove any hotspots. A stiff carbon sole gives the shoes a performance edge and they look great to boot.

Buy now: Fizik R1 Infinito road at Chain Reaction Cycles for £227

Muc-Off Premium three step valet kit was £99, now £34.99

This premium cleaning kit is jammed full of stuff to help keep your bike running smooth and looking sharp. For starters you get both the bike cleaner and the drive chain cleaner. There is also two different bike brushes, a bike protecting spray and ceramic lube, plus some other goodies, too.

Buy now: Muc-Off Premium three step valet kit at Chain Reactions Cycles for £34.99

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too.