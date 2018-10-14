Sunday trading: Get £75 off a Garmin Edge 520 plus big discounts on a Tacx smart trainer and Castelli kit

Sunday Trading is a weekly post featuring the best cycling deals from the online cycling retailers

This week, we bring you quite an electronics-heavy Sunday Trading. It starts with a great 33% discount on a Garmin Edge 520 cycling computer, a nifty device that’s perfect for boosting your training this winter. Even better for winter training is the second product listed here – the Tacx Neo. Smart training is big, and the 19% discount here could offer a way into it. We then round this week out with our favourite Lazer Z1 helmet and a Castelli Alpha ROS jacket that should keep you warm this winter.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Edge 520 was £239.99, now £164.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

The excellent Garmin Edge 520 cycling computer is now on a 31% discount, making now the time to upgrade if you want to push you performance. The computer is filled with technical features and can perform advanced analysis on you V02 Max and much more.

It’s a good size and uses buttons rather than a touchscreen so it’s not plagued by buggy software. Plus, its compatibility with Strava will have you taking PBs everywhere you ride.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Wiggle for £164.99

Tacx Neo was £1199, now £974.99

Read more: Tacx Neo smart trainer review

If you haven’t already tried it, smart turbos make indoor training much more bearable. The auto-adjusting resistance, the ability to train with real people and use Zwift has made smart turbos a remarkable success.

The Tacx Neo is a leading example, and while it’s not cheap, it’s good to see it on a discount.

Buy now: Tacx Neo at Chain Reaction Cycles for £974.99

Shimano S-Phyre shoes were £299, now £199

Read more: Shimano S-Phyre shoes review

The Shimano S-Phyre shoes became one of the leading pairs on the market last year and received a deserving spot on our Editor’s choice list.

The classy white is matched by a very stiff carbon sole, eliminating flex when pedalling. Retention is sorted by two Boa Dials, which makes getting the perfect fit nice and easy.

Buy now: Shimano S-Phyre shoes at Rutland Cycles for £199

Lazer Z1 helmet was £199, now £54

Read more: Lazer Z1 helmet review

We love the Lazer Z1 helmet so much that we awarded it a spot on our Editor’s Choice list last year, and for good reason. It has the lightweight Rollsy retention system that keeps the helmet comfortable round the back of the head. The helmet itself is seriously lightweight and you’ll hardly feel it on your head.

Buy now: Lazer Z1 helmet at ProBikeKit for £54

Castelli Alpha ROS jacket was £210, now £105

ROS stands for Rain or Shine, signalling that this jacket from Castelli is designed to be able to do it all, whatever the weather. It’s a highly technical piece of kit, featuring Gore Windstopper technology on the front and plenty of waterproofing that should keep you dry if it starts showering when you’re out.

Buy now: Castelli Alpha ROS jacket at Tweeks Cycles for £105

Want more great deals?

Lezyne Superdrive 1500l front light was £109, now £82

Powerbar Powergels were £33.99, now from £19.95

dhb Classic long sleeve jersey was £55, now £33

De Rosa Idol frameset was £2599, now £1299

Elite SuperCrono Mag Force turbo trainer was £225, now £149

Giro Empire E70 Knit shoes were £199, now from £152

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm glasses were £175, now £109

Castelli Squadra ER jacket was £45, now £33.76

Check back next week for more deals