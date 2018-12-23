Sunday trading: Save £150 on a Garmin Edge 520 bundle, plus big discounts on Mavic wheels and more

Here’s our latest pick of pre-Christmas bargains from the online retailers

This week, on Christmas Eve’s Eve we’re back with another round of cracking deals. This week, Sunday trading, has a set of Mavic wheels, two Garmin computers and much more on offer. Never forget, there’s always still time for one final Christmas present…

Mavic Cosmic wheelset was £419, now £279.99

The excellent Mavic Cosmic wheelset is now on a tidy discount at Evans Cycles. They’re a popular set of wheels (they were sold out until not long ago), and they come highly recommended as a pair of aluminium wheels that roll exceptionally well.

They’re suitable as a pair of winter wheels, not least because they’re a disc brake wheelset, which means you’ll not wear the rim out and, as standard, they’re tubeless ready.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic wheelset at Evans Cycles for £79.99

Garmin Edge 520 performance bundle was £349, now £199

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

This Garmin comes bundled with a heart rate monitor and cadence sensors which makes it an even more powerful tool for improving your training. It’s capable of measuring your V02 Max, FTP, the effect of your training, Strava Live segments and much, much more.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 performance bundle at Wiggle for £199

Specialized Torch 3.0 was £199, now £159.99

We rated the Specialized Torch 3.0 very highly, giving them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list this year. A snug, comfortable fit is balanced with a stiff (but not too stiff) carbon composite sole.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 3.0 at Cyclestore for £159.99

Garmin Edge 130 was £169, now £145

Read more: Garmin Edge 130 review

Garmin’s latest, and arguably greatest, cycling computer is now discounted by £25 on Amazon. It’s a neat little device: very small, weighing just 33g, with exceptional performance which is exactly why I placed it on our 2018 Editor’s Choice list.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 130 at Chain Reaction Cycles for £149

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £82.50

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £95.91

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £139.99

Suunto Spartan Sport GPS watch was £500 now £309.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £90.29

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £49.50

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £80

POC Crave sunglasses were £240 now from £99

Shimano 105 5800 carbon pedals were £100 now £59

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Oxford Alarm D-Lock was £70 now from £35

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Mavic Vision overshoes were £35 now £14

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £12.49

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £219.99

That’s all the deals for now, check back next week for more!