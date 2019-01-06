Sunday trading: Save £460 on a set of PowerTap P1 pedals, plus discounts on premium clothing

We've scoured the internet and here are the best picks from the online retailer sales

It’s the first Sunday trading of 2019 and to celebrate the momentous occasion we’ve found a banging deal on a set of PowerTap P1 dual-sided pedals, discounted by close to £500! Following that there’s good discounts on a range of clothing, including pieces from Rapha and Castelli as well as a set of Oakley Jawbreaker’s on a decent offer, too. Happy New Year!

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Powertap P1 dual-sided pedals were £1050, now £583.99

Read more: PowerTap P1 pedals review

Pedal based power meters are a great option for frequent travellers or bike changers as you don’t need to worry about specific torque settings for accuracy. We found that as long as we stayed on top of the firmware updates the pedals were accurate, making them some of the best power pedals on the market.

Buy now: PowerTap P1 pedals at ProBikeKit for £583.99

Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey was £180, now from £126

Read more: Castelli Perfetto review

The Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey is one of the best winter-busting jerseys you can buy. It’s warm, without feeling too thick and has the water-resistance of most full-blown jackets. If you need some additional protection for the new year, this will sort you.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto long sleeve jersey at Evans Cycles for £126

Rapha Pro Team long sleeve aero jersey was £150, now £75

Read more: Rapha Pro Team long sleeve aero jersey review

The Rapha Pro Team jersey is thinner than the Perfetto and better suited to the transitional months of autumn and spring. Its figure hugging fit makes it comfortable on the bike and good looking, too.

Buy now: Rapha Pro Team long sleeve aero jersey at Chain Reaction Cycles for £75

Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic glasses were £205, now £139.99

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker glasses review

Oakley’s clever photochromic technology adapts the tint of the lens to the conditions you’re riding in, making them perfect for the winter months. Even better, the Jawbreakers are one of our favourite frames.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker photochromic glasses at ProBikeKit for £139.99

More great deals:

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £95.19

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £139.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £94.99

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £49.99

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £80

Shimano 105 5800 carbon pedals were £100 now £59

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Oxford Alarm D-Lock was £70 now from £35

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Mavic Vision overshoes were £35 now £14

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £12.49

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £229.99

That’s all the deals for now, check back next week for more!