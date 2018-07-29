Sunday trading: £500 off a CycleOps Hammer smart trainer and Shimano Ultegra plus much more

Give your bike up or revamp your wardrobe with these great online deals

This week we have found an unbelievable deal on a CycleOps Hammer smart trainer that is discounted by £500, making now the perfect time to sort your winter training. Following that, we’ve got deals on Shimano Ultegra R8000 and a Castelli Gabba jersey – after all, the rains have finally came.

CycleOps Hammer Direct turbo trainer was £1000, now £599

£500 off this CycleOps Hammer Direct Turbo is an unbelievably good deal, and definitely makes now the time to cash in on the best training tool, despite it being the summer time. Come winter, this will rocket back up in price again.

The balanced flywheel makes the riding experience nice and smooth, and the trainer is compatible with Zwift and other training software, being both ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible and it can replicate gradients up to 20%. In fact, when we reviewed it in a smart trainer group test, the CycleOps definitely had the best road feel on test. It can accommodate thru-axles of 142mm and 148mm and can handle disc brakes no problem!

Buy now: CycleOps Hammer at Chain Reaction Cycles for £599

Shimano Ultegra R8000 was £1099, now £599

Shimano’s Ultegra groupset offers unrivalled performance at remarkable value. Shimano has given it all the technology found in its Dura-Ace groupset and kept it affordable. If you were looking for an upgrade for your bike, this would probably be the best purchase. It’s light (only 300 or so grams less than Dura-Ace) has incredible brakes and shifting technology borrowed from mountain biking.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra R8000 at Tweeks Cycles for £579

Castelli Gabba 3 jersey was £150, now from £88

Ultimately there was no escaping the rain, but you can protect yourself from it. The Castelli Gabba 3 is an exceptional item of clothing. It is, like all of Castelli’s kit, exceptionally water resistant, windproof and warm. Partner this with the company’s Nanoflex arm warmers and you’re ready for whatever the spring weather can throw at you.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 jersey at Chain Reaction Cycles from £88

Oakley Jawbreaker Redline Prizm sunglasses were £175 now £84.99

3T Ergonova Pro alloy bars were £99.95 now £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £13.00

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £17.49

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £16.00

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.50

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £20.83

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £26.99

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £959.99

Altura Podium Elite short sleeve jersey was £74.99 now from £25

Kinetic Z-Rollers were £280 now £114.99

Science in Sport Go energy bars 24 pack was £34.99 now £18.49

High 5 Energy Source 4:1 drink was £34.99 now from £19.99

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £29.99

Shimano 105 SPD-SL carbon pedals were 109.99 now £69.99