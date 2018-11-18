Sunday trading: Oakleys for under £100, a Garmin reduced by £90 and a £40 turbo

Here’s our latest pick of bargains from the on line retailers

With the bargains ramping up, it maybe is time for Black Friday Trading rather than Sunday Trading. But hey, we’ve still found a shedload of bargains to tempt you ahead of the big day.

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm sunglasses were £175 now £96.25

Oakley’s famous Jawbreaker sunnies are now priced down below £100 at Wiggle, so you can be all set for bright weather rides next summer.

Garmin Edge 520 computer was £239.99 now £149.99

Get on the right track in 2019 with the Garmin Edge 520. It’s got turn by turn navigation and links up to all your ANT+ peripherals like power meters and heart rate monitors.

Lifeline TT-01 magnetic turbo trainer was £99.99 now £39.99

If you’re looking for a cheap turbo to take with you to events for warm-ups, the price of the Lifeline TT-01 is hard to beat. It comes with a front wheel riser too, so you can keep your head up.

Mobi V-17 portable bike pressure washer was £149.99 now £69.99

Manhattan Portage Big Apple backpack, large was £85 now £42.50

Sealskinz Ultragrip gloves were £37.99 now £12.99

Elite Drivo II OTS Plus turbo trainer was £1199.99 now £929.99

Met Manta aero road helmet was £180 now £81

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now £9.99

Powerbar Protein Plus Low Sugar recovery bar pack of 30 was £42 now £22.95

Selle San Marco Regale FX carbon saddle was £174.99 now from £59.99

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 rear mech was £189.99 now £128.89

Vision Team Comp alloy wheels were £219.95 now £129.95

KMC X11-93 11 speed chain was £29.99 now £17.95

Altura Night Vision 2 waterproof jacket was £99.99 now from £39.99

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

Lezyne Macro Drive 1100/Strip Drive Pro light set was £109.99 now £72.24

Castelli Aero Race 5.1 short sleeved jersey was £100 now £48.99

Giro Savant Helmet was £84.99 now from £44.99

Continental Grand Prix 4 Season tyre was £64.95 now from £33.38

Don’t forget to look back for more post-Black Friday deals next week.