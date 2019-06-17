Tech of the week: new bikes from Pinarello and WyndyMilla and spy shots of a new Cannondale

A lighter, more expensive Dogma F12 and two WyndyMillas

Pinarello has announced the X-Light version of its Dogma F12 in disc and rim brake form. There was an X-Light Dogma F10 too and we reckon that like that bike, the Dogma F12 X-Light will weigh around 100g less than the standard model. If you have to ask the price… it’s £6200 for the frameset. You can pre-order one for delivery in October, just in time to set it up as your hack bike next winter.

Or for a cheaper option, there’s always the Razha; a complete bike will set you back just £2500.

Like Pinarello, Surrey-based WyndyMilla also has two new bikes out. The Saw Doctor is a disc brake aero machine with fully enclosed cable runs, hand built in Italy. Meanwhile, the Massive Attack ST is made of Columbus steel, takes rim or disc brakes and has clearance of 28mm or 30mm tyres. Plus WyndyMilla is taking over Look Mum No Hands and the London Assos store on Regent Street this summer, to showcase its bikes.

An unlaunched Cannondale and new bike computers from Stages

We’ve spotted a new bike from Cannondale being ridden by EF Education First at the Critérium du Dauphiné this week. It’s there in disc brake and rim brake variants, has aero tube profiles like the SystemSix and dropped seatstays. We reckon it’s the latest update of the SuperSix Evo, in which case it’ a radical departure from that bike’s past incarnations. Watch out for updates as we learn more.

Stages, best known for its power meters, announced its M50 Dash computer a while ago, but it’s now available to buy for the first time. It weighs 95g and is priced at £209 and comes with a hi res colour display and a 12.5 hour battery life. The previously announced Stages entry level and mid-level computers are now coming on stream to buy too.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Also this week, we’ve been reading the history of Cervélo, as told by Anna Dopico in her book To Make Riders Faster. We met Dopico and her husband, Cervélo co-founder Phil White, at Look Mum No Hands, where they shared their stories of the development of the brand’s aero machines.

And we’ve had a look around Scott Sports’s brand new headquarters building in Switzerland, with its impressive central atrium. It’s designed to put all Scott’s development resources in one place for the first time.

We’ve also had deals on summer clothing and shoes, Mavic wheels, e-bikes and the usual Sunday Trading bargains this week.