Luis León Sanchez springs late surprise attack to take victory on stage two of the Tour de Suisse 2019

Luis León Sanchez (Astana) won stage two of the Tour de Suisse after springing a surprise late attack and holding off the peloton.

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) takes the overall lead, having finished fourth on the stage, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second place on the same time, having finished second on the stage behind Sanchez, but finishing behind Asgreen in the stage one time trial.

The Spaniard attacked from 10km out, taking out a 27 second gap with only 6km were remaining.

Sanchez had taken three more seconds out with 5km left, maintaining this gap under the flamme rouge with 1km to go as CCC headed up the peloton.

His gap proved to be enough, lifting his arms aloft as he crossed the finish line with the peloton rushing in behind six seconds later.

Full race report to follow…

Results

Tour de Suisse 2019, stage two: Langnau im Emmental to Langnau im Emmental (159.6km)

1. Luis León Sanchez (Esp) Astana, in 4-01-21

2. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe, at six seconds

3. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

4. Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

5. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC

6. Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb

7. Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana

8. Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team-Emirates

9. Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin

10. Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos, all at same time

General classification after stage two

1. Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 4-12-16

2. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe, at same time

3. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida, at one second

4. Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb, at same time

5. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, at 10s

6. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott, at 17s

7. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos, at 18s

8. Luis León Sanchez (Esp) Astana, at 19s

9. Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar, at same time

10. Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 20s